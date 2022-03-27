Tokyo shows us the secrets of its spooky Tokyo

The city of Ghostwire Tokyo and its strong Japanese accent are two of the main highlights of Tango Gameworks’ new success. We sat down with some of its top developers to chat and learn the secrets behind the best ingredients in the latest from Bethesda.

No need to see our partner’s analysis of Ghostwire Tokyo Martin Azzurra to know that we are facing a completely peculiar and unique video game. This is the new project from Tango Gameworks, a studio founded by the father of Japanese survival horror, Shinji Mikami, who has managed to write a love letter to the city that shelters his team and Japanese culture and folklore, the two great protagonists of software. Taking advantage of its premiere and the launch of the review in 3DJuegos, we wanted to chat with some of its developers about the conception of the city and some curiosities about the creation of Ghostwire: Tokyo.

After our interview with Shinji Mikami a few weeks ago and reviewing some of the key moments in his career at companies like Capcom or Platinum, we now have the privilege of chatting with the director and one of his main designers of his studio’s new game, Kenji Kimura y Suguru Murakoshiwho have invited us to discover the keys to the most recent development published by Bethesda and some of the secrets that have made their city one of the most surprising places so far this year in the video game industry.

Welcome to a unique experience in Tokyo; a video game in which the supernatural, action and exploration go hand in hand in a unique event that has achieved the impossible: emptying the crowded streets of the Japanese capital of its people to turn it into a asphalt desert and ghosts.

This is how the Tokyo of Ghostwire: Tokyo was made

Each video game development is the son of its mother and father, but it does not mean that there is a common roadmap that leads developers from all over the world to do things in a specific way that, normally, all teams comply with. make the big blockbusters. In Tango Gameworks it has not been like that at all. As the developers told us, the team opted to create the city of Tokyo early in development, unclear as to what they would use it for later: “Perhaps one of the biggest challenges in the game was in the decision to create the city first.” , Kimura told us, “doing something so unusual in game development without thinking about other gameplay, aesthetic, or narrative elements meant we had to approach the development of Ghostwire Tokyo in an unusual way.”

“We created the city first and explored and researched what was the best option,” Murakoshi specifies, “The story and the gameplay came later, the plan was always to create a city interesting enough to star in the game. It is not the typical thing that is usually done in developments like this and it is not the most orthodox either.but thanks to it things have worked and it has served to create something truly unique”. It is known that the original idea for Ghostwire is the author of Ikumi Nakamura, who left development months after announcing the project at E3 2019, ¿ affected his departure? “The original concept was Nakamura’s, but we continue to work with the new management on the idea that gave rise to the project and we reduce any impact suffered by your departureso there were no big problems after his departure,” he clarified.

Shinji Mikami

Being very original in emptying the streets of a hyper-traveled city like Tokyo, it is not a picture that has been strange to us in recent times due to the pandemic that we are still experiencing today. doThe focus of the game changed somewhat after the arrival of COVID to our lives or was everything kept as it was originally intended? “The idea of ​​an abandoned Tokyo started in the team a long time ago actually. An idea, in fact, that came and materialized before the pandemic”, they guarantee, “the idea behind the abandoned Tokyo made us discover very interesting things about the city and made us feel strong with the decision made. We were looking for a powerful impact with the audiencewho felt that seeing empty crossings crowded with people would shock them”.

It is a sensitive paranormal tourism experience in which we will visit a paranormal TokyoMasato Kimura“Is a sensitive paranormal tourism experience in which we will visit a paranormal Tokyo in first person. Tango is based in Tokyo and regularly walks through his streets and thinks of ideas that he later makes real in the game and that he tries to condense to make it come true. Tokyo is the strong point of the game”, recognizes Kimura. The biggest challenge they faced in the study? “We wanted to be able to live up to the avant-garde modernity of a city like Tokyo, mixing it with the legends and folklore that characterizes our culture to create something you can feel alive when you take the controls. The concept of enjoying the city that we created seemed to us to be more enjoyable in the first person than in the third person, so we decided to choose that point of view.”

Identity issue in Tokyo

Masato Kimura

It is not a problem for those of us who love Japanese culture, but there are players who are rejected by the Japanese. Either because of the roots in our Western culture, disaffection with the way Japanese artists tell stories or how developments in the East are faced. In an interview on CBR with Shinji Mikami in which he was questioned if the game’s strong Japanese accent could cause rejection among some players, a decision that the artist defended as something of identity and capital for the development itself, it opened my eyes: Why Why do people consider not playing a game because of its strong Eastern roots but not because of its Western roots? Murakoshi gave us his thoughts on the matter: “What makes Ghostwire Tokyo such a unique experience is that it really feels very Japanese and it’s something we wanted to mark from the first moment we started developing it.”

Kenji Kimura

Speaking of Mikami… Has his role in the game been as external as it has been in recent years? “Shinji Mikami’s role in Ghostwire Tokyo has been that of executive producer. He has always been there to give us his advice on how the title was being made and the different elements that make it up,” Murakoshi explained, “we have walked with great freedom in the development of the game, but Mikami was always part of the conversation at Ghostwire Tokyo, and so does Kimura: “His presence has helped us fix some things and rethink some mechanics. We always had the players in mind when it came to making the best gaming experience possible. Mikami’s office door was always open for the entire team.”

We never intended to include big horror elementsSuguru MurakoshiAnd being a game sponsored by one of the fathers of Survival Horror, why were terror and scares discarded after the commendable work done in The Evil Within? “The concept of Ghostwire Tokyo is really very different from a survival horror game. We never intended to include big horror elements,” Murakoshi specified, “you can expect moments of exploration of the city, action and a paranormal part of the game. game very marked. The way that Ghostwire Tokyo offers fun is nothing like what you would expect from a game like The Evil Within.”