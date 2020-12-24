Toll Tax New Rules: Fastag will be mandatory on all four wheelers from January 1, up to 50 percent off

Toll Tax New Rules: The rules of the toll plaza are going to change from 1 January. With the start of the new year, it is necessary to have Fastag on four wheelers passing through toll plazas. In such a situation, if there is no fastag on your car, then you may have to face difficulties in your journey. In this episode, registration of fastg vehicles will be banned from December 25. Notifications have been issued to dealers in this regard on behalf of RTO on Wednesday. Also Read – Nitin Gadkari: Nitin Gadkari made a big announcement regarding the toll booth, said – toll tax will be charged from GPS

Please tell that fastag has been made mandatory for all four wheelers. Along with this, the team will also issue a warning to check vehicles and fasten them. According to the RTO officer, the total number of four-wheeler registered vehicles in Lucknow RTO office is more than 6 lakhs. Of these vehicles, only 25 percent of the vehicles are fast-powered. The rest of the vehicles have not been fastened. One and a half million commercial vehicles are also included in these vehicles.

Explain that if you travel on the national highway and if your vehicle is not fastened, then you will not be given any concession in toll tax. According to the new rules, if you move in and out of the same toll plaza within 24 hours, then you will get a rebate of up to 50 percent. This directly means that the toll tax coming from one side of you will be waived. Only one side toll tax will be collected.

According to National Highway Authority Project Director NN Giri, this rule has been brought to attract the owners of the vehicle to the fastag. In this way toll tax can be converted into cashlash system. That is why this rule is being brought. Let us know that from January 1, Fastag has been made mandatory on all four wheelers by the Central Government. You can apply for Fastag online by visiting www.fastag.org.