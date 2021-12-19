Toluca confirmed its four new reinforcements for the Clausura 2022

Toluca FC presents its four reinforcements for the Clausura 2022. (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Since the arrival of Ignacio Ambriz al Toluca, the scarlet fans have shown courage. And it is that with the arrival of the reinforcement for him Closing 2022, they begin to get excited again. Through their social networks, Red Devils presented to the four players that will be integrated for the Scream Mexico C22, which starts the January 7, 2022.

The first of them is him U17 World Champion with the Mexican team in Mexico 2011, Carlos Guzman, who comes from Atlético Morelia of the Expansion League MX. The second is Jordan sierra, Ecuadorian player of the UANL Tigers to make up for the loss of Jose Juan Vasquez; the third is Daniel Alvarez, who had an excellent performance with the Puebla and finally, Leonardo Fernandez, the Uruguayan returns to the Mexican team after his first great stage.

Carlos Guzmán, who is currently 27 years old, was during six months militant in the Second division of Mexican soccer, after his brief passage through the Necaxa at Guard1anes 2021. It is worth mentioning that the side was one of the best players in the last season for the Purépecha team, which is why the scarlet board had already paid attention to him.

He debuted with the team of Monarcas Morelia and within the Liga BBVA MX He has dressed the t-shirts of Okay, Athletic of San Luis, Puebla, Xolos de Tijuana, Lion and Necaxa. With his integration to Toluca, the native of Michoacan will have a new opportunity in his career to demonstrate his capabilities to earn a place in the team of Nacho Ambriz.

Leo Fernández returns to Toluca, after his first stage in the Clausura 2020. (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)



On the other hand, Jordan Sierra, from 24 years, performs in midfield. His best moments in Mexican soccer were lived with the Gallos Blancos de Queretaro from Victor Manuel Vucetich, which is why he came to the Tigers. Despite this, did not have the expected performance with Ricardo Ferretti and with Miguel Herrera it was totally erased Opening 2021.

Recently, the feline board announced that, Mutual agreement, they rescinded the contract with the Ecuadorian, so he arrived as free agent to Toluca. Also, Jordan Sierra is a player who has previously been called up by the Ecuador National Team, so that Gustavo Alfaro will be very attentive to their performances for a possible call to the qualifying rounds of Conmebol heading to Qatar World Cup 2022.

For his part, Daniel Álvarez is a footballer without many reflectors in Mexico. However, it is a profitable element within the teams in which it has been, in the three tournaments he played with Puebla managed to reach the league. In this last Opening 2021, the Video had a regular participation with the team of Nicolas Larcamón.

The charrúa of 23 years, Leo Fernández is one of the returns that the fans of Toluca most expected. Since in his first stage at Closing 2020, played 10 rounds with the scarlets before they are suspend soccer in Mexico due to the health contingency of Covid-19.

The Ecuadorian Jordan Sierra is another of the new faces that Toluca will have for the Clausura 2022. (Photo: Miguel Sierra / EFE)

During those 10 games scored 8 times, so the team that owns your letter from the 2019, Tigres de la UANL, requested it to integrate with those of the Northern sultana. But nevertheless, did not have the same performance with felines, so on various occasions he is disagreed from the bank to the not be considered to play.

After passing the relevant medical examinations, the four footballers they will be placed under the orders of the Mexican technician to prepare what will be the start of the next campaign. They will make their debut at Grita México C22 on January 9th against the Pumas of the UNAM at University Olympic Stadium.

Also, in recent days, some media have started rumors of other names that could reach the Red Devilss. Is about Jean Meneses, Fernando Navarro e Ismael Sosa, the closest sounding players to be incorporated.

In this way begins the work towards the 2022 in Toluca, so the entrustment to this group of players is get the expected title number 11 In the institution. His presiente Francisco Suinaga It has begun to work to achieve this task.

KEEP READING:

Artur Beterbiev revealed why he would like to fight Canelo Álvarez

Colombians Camilo Vargas and William Tesillo make up the ideal XI of Liga MX

Liga MX: who is Federico Martínez, León’s new player for the Clausura 2022