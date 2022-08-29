Toluca court confirmed that Caro Quintero cannot be extradited to the US immediately

Caro Quintero assured on February 25, 2016 that he was no longer a drug trafficker and that he lived thanks to the help of others (File DEF)

The federal court of Toluca dismissed the appeal of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) against the outright suspension that was granted to Rafael Caro Quintero, former leader of the Guadalajara Cartel. This, to avoid his extradition to the US in an “express” way.

In this way, the measure will remain in force until the amparo process is resolved. The resolution was issued by the Second Collegiate Court in Criminal Matters of the State of Mexico.

It should be remembered that it was on July 16 when the Seventh District Judge in Amparo de Jalisco, Francisco Reséndiz Neri, granted Caro Quintero this definitive suspension; however, he declared himself incompetent and the lawsuit was turned over to the State of Mexico for being imprisoned in the Altiplano prison.

A few days later, the First District Judge in Amparo and Federal Trials of Toluca, Abigail Ocampo Álvarez, accepted jurisdiction over the case. It was thus that she admitted the lawsuit for processing and validated the outright suspension decreed by the judge.

Nevertheless, the FGR filed a complaint against the judge’s agreement and not against the original determination of the judge in Jalisco. Therefore, the magistrates of the Second Collegiate Criminal Court in Toluca dismissed the challenge.

“In effect, the contested order did not grant or deny the outright or provisional suspension; rather, it limited itself to validating or ratifying the one previously granted by the Seventh District Court of Amparo in Criminal Matters in the State of Jalisco, based in Puente Grande, Juanacatlán, Jalisco, so in his case, it was the order of July 16, 2022, which could be combated through the complaint, because the suspension already had its effectswithout being subject to the provision of June 21, 2022″, it was noted.

“In this context, given its inadmissibility, based on numeral 57 of the Federal Code of Civil Procedures, of supplementary application to the Amparo Law, in accordance with ordinal 2 of the last cited legislation, the complaint appeal made is dismissed. be asserted by the agent of the Public Ministry attached to the First District Court for Amparo Matters and Federal Trials in the State of Mexico, based in this city, against the order of July twenty-first, two thousand and twenty-two, whereby the officiant admitted the claim; and, it validated the outright suspension, decreed in an order dated July 16, 2022”, it was determined.

It should be noted that this Monday the constitutional hearing is expected to take place to determine if the outright suspension becomes final.

The drug dealer it was recaptured on July 15 in Chóix, Sinaloa by elements of the Secretary of the Navy (Semar) as part of an arrest warrant from the Mexican authorities for the kidnapping and murder of former DEA agent, Kiki Camarena.

From then on, the defense of the capo, Carlos Enrique García Limón, has promoted numerous amparos such as the last August 7, in which he accused that he was incommunicado from his family and his lawyers. It was the fourth protection of the so-called Don Rafa; previously had accused acts of tortureas well as mistreatment and humiliation inside the Almoloya prison.

