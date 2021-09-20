Toluca vs America: where and when to see the duel between leaders of the Liga MX

America will have a litmus test when it visits Toluca (Photo: Carlos Ramírez / EFE)



America will visit Toluca in what appears to be one of the most attractive matches of matchday nine. Number one and number two of the general table will measure their forces this September 18 on Hell. In this duel the undefeated of the Eagles, since a confrontation with a rival of that caliber always supposes a risk.

On the other hand, Toluca will seek to as a serious candidate for the title, by beating the, until now, top of the league. At home, those led by Hernán Cristante have a record of two games won and one draw, that is, they do not know the defeat in the Nemesio Diez so far from Grita México A2021.

For its part, in away games America registers two wins (against Atlas and Juárez) and of ties (Querétaro and León), in addition to obtaining his pass to the final of the Concachampions, something that injects confidence in the group.

Place: Nemesio Diez Stadium, Toluca, EDOMEX

Date: Saturday, September 18, 2021

Hour: 7:00 p.m. Central Mexico

TV: The meeting will be broadcast on Channel 5 and TUDN in pay television service

Web page: The official site of TUDN will also have the transfer of shares

The second half of the championship is taking its course, but thanks to the results that America has reaped in the eight previous days, in this confrontation they could secure their ticket to the league. In case of a tie, Eagles would come to 21 units, same as mathematically enough to get a place in the playoffs; Although the capital team will seek to sneak into the league within the first four, this is a possibility.

Toluca does not occupy all the spotlight it deserves; during this season the Choriceros They have only fallen once, it was on matchday five when they visited the Azteca Stadium and Cruz Azul gave them a resounding 4 to 0. However, they maintain an unbeaten streak of four games without knowing defeat.

“I do not take America as a parameter, we take ourselves as a parameter … Toluca’s parameter is that it is in second place today, that it is one of the teams that has the greatest goals, that attacks the most, that presents the most variables … we can compete you for you with the number one and that we can make him a great game with the idea of ​​looking for those three points, so what happens tomorrow does not mean a parameter, “said Hernán Cristante, a Toluca strategist, prior to the game at Nemesio Diez.

“We are America and everyone knows that when they play America it is the most important game of the season. I don’t know if we are a parameter or not, but we are America and we go to Toluca with the intention of winning the game and following leaders … We are America and it is mandatory to win every game. It is important because it is the rival we have tomorrow and that makes it important. We are going to go to Toluca to get the three points and we don’t think further, ”Álvaro Fidalgo said at a press conference.

The duel will undoubtedly be one of the most attractive of the day and so far of all the Grita México A2021; Both teams have a litmus test against the other and based on the statistics, the game promises goals. America has scored 12 goals in the eight games, while Toluca has scored 14 touchdowns, the highest amount in the league; although it should be noted that America is the best defense of the campaign, as he has only allowed 3 goals.

