Toluca vs Bayer Leverkusen: where and how to watch the international friendly

The Bayer Leverkusen will visit Toluca this Tuesday to play a friendly in which the European team hopes to start a path to internationalize its brand in Mexico.

“We want to make Bayer Leverkusen strong internationally. We are happy to start in Mexico, despite the many injuries we have, but satisfied with a season that will allow us to play in the Champions League”, said the Spaniard Fernando Carro, general manager of the group.

Leverkusen, who finished in third place in the German league in the 2021-2022 season, a position that gave them the right to play in the Champions League next year, He arrived on Sunday for the friendly against Toluca.

The game will take place 2,660 meters above sea levelaltitude at which the Nemesio Díez stadium is located, The Bomboneralocated just over 70 kilometers west of the capital.

The tour is part of the festivities that the pharmaceutical company Bayer, owner of the team, will perform for the 100 years of her stay in Mexico.

Los Red Devils del Toluca were the ones chosen for this celebration, a traditional squad that since being promoted to the highest category of the Mexican league in 1953 has remained in the first division.

Toluca occupies the third place in leagues obtained in the local tournament with 10just below the most popular teams in the country, Guadalajara, which has 12, and América, which has 13.

In Clausura 2022, the red squad, led by the former Huesca coach of the second division of Spain, Ignacio Ambriz, does not fight for the title because he finished in 15th position in a tournament with 18 teams.

Among the stars of Toluca are those selected Brian Samudio of Paraguay, Claudio Baeza for Chile and Michael Estrada with Ecuador; in addition to strikers like the Spanish Ian Gonzalez and the Argentine Alexis Canelo.

The names of five South American players shine on Bayer Leverkusen’s squad. The Argentines Exequiel Palacios y Lucas Alariothe Chilean Charles Aranguizthe Ecuadorian Piero Hincapie and the brazilian Paulinho.

Likely lineups:

Toluca: Luis Garcia; Raúl López, Valber Huerta, Haret Ortega, Jorge Rodríguez; Leo Fernandez, Jordan Sierra, Claudio Baeza, Alan Rodriguez; Ian Gonzalez and Alexis Canelo.

Trainer: Ignatius Ambriz.

Bayer Leverkusen: Lukas Hradecky; Piero Hincapié, Edmond Tapsoba, Jonathan Tah, Odilon Kossounou; Charles Aránguiz, Robert Andrich, Paulinho; Sardar Azmoun, Moussa Diaby, and Patrik Schick.

Trainer: Gerardo Seoane.

Referee: To designate.

Estadio: Nemesio Diez, at 2,600 meters above sea level.

Hour: 19:30 hours

The transmission can be followed through TUDN, Canal 9 y VIX.

