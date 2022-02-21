Toluca vs Cruz Azul: where and at what time to watch Matchday 6 of Liga MX

Toluca will receive Cruz Azul as part of Matchday 6 of Liga MX (Photo: Twitter/@TolucaFC)

Date 6 of the tournament will close with matches of great interest, the clubs of Toluca and Blue Cross will be in charge of opening the activity this Sunday, February 20, at the MX League.

Juan Reynoso’s team will visit the group of Red Devils As part of the actions of the Matchday 6 the Shout Mexico Clausura 2022the Machine will do everything possible to recover from their last defeat and emerge as the first places in the general table, while Toluca will take advantage of the local situation to keep the three points of the match.

o’clock at 6:05 p.m. (central Mexico) will roll the ball in the Nemesio Diez Stadium. It should be noted that the Toluqueña squad changed the schedule for this day’s game since it usually plays at noon every time it is local.

Where to watch Toluca vs Cruz Azul live?

On this occasion the match can be seen through the open television then TUDN and Channel 5 They will be in charge of the exclusive coverage of the match. It is common for the programming to start minutes before the game, so at 5:50 p.m. The transmission will begin with the preview of the match.

Date: Sunday, February 20

Hours: 6:05 p.m. (Central Mexico).

Place: Nemesio Díez Stadium, Toluca.

Transmission: TUDN Canal 5.

Internet: through the official page of TUDN you will be able to follow the most outstanding actions of the match live.

Mobile application: on your mobile device you can follow the actions of the game through the App TUDN.

Social media: on Twitterthe official account of Cruz Azul and Toluca make a minute by minute of the highlights of the game, so it is one more option to follow the actions of the game.

Radio: For those fans who do not have access to the internet or television, they can tune in The Deportes to hear the match narration, by your signal 730 AM and 96.9 FM.

How do Cruz Azul and Toluca get to Day 6 of Liga MX?

So far, the cement workers are kept in the position five of the general table with 10 units; Cruz Azul comes from having activity in the middle of the week with the match against Forge FC from Concachapionsso physical exhaustion could be a factor that Juan Reynoso will have to take care of to face the Devils.

On the last day of the celestial from MX League they received Necaxa on the field of the Azteca Stadium, that game represented a painful comeback because in the last minutes of the second half the Ray They managed to score two goals.

The last matches of Cruz Azul in the Mexican tournament accumulates all kinds of resultsa defeat (against Necaxa), a victory in their visit to León and a draw against the scratched Monterrey, so they will arrive at Hell with the need to win.

While the local set is in the seventh place of the table with nine pointsto beat The Celestial Machine could sneak into the top three places in the standings, but it will depend on the result of Atlas vs Cougars to find out their final place in the Liga MX standings.

In the last three games they have played the Choriceros accumulates three consecutive victories; on date five he beat saint Louis 0 – 1, defeated Mazatlan with a score of 0 – 2 and finally thrashed Santos with a result of 3 – 1.

