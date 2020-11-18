‘Tom and Jerry’ Trailer: Animated Characters Come to Live-Action World

Everybody’s favourite cat and mouse are taking their antics to New York Metropolis. Warner Bros. Footage has unveiled a trailer for the upcoming “Tom and Jerry” film, scheduled for a 2021 theatrical premiere.

Whereas the titular characters are animated in comparable kinds as the unique tv present, the brand new movie diverges from custom with stay actors and a real-world set. Chloë Grace Moretz stars as an occasion planner employed by a lodge to manage a marriage, however she’s additionally anticipated to take away a pesky mouse — Jerry — from his latest residence inside the constructing’s partitions.

Written by Kevin Costello and based mostly on Joseph Barbera and William Hanna’s traditional characters, “Tom and Jerry” revives the decades-old rivalry as Tom is enlisted to assist take away Jerry from the premises earlier than the date of the marriage arrives. Cartoon violence ensues as Tom contrives numerous schemes to sneak up on Jerry, solely to fail on quite a few events.

The 2 enemies should quickly study to collaborate with Moretz’s character, as they understand somebody on the lodge’s workers is actively working in opposition to all three of them. And with a rivalry 80 years within the making, it’s a brand new step ahead for the cat and mouse duo.

The movie turns into the newest in an extended historical past of “Tom and Jerry” initiatives, with the primary shorts relationship again to 1940. So far, there are 164 animated shorts, numerous tv sequence and a number of motion pictures linked to the “Tom and Jerry” identify.

The upcoming movie additionally stars Michael Peña, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost and Ken Jeong. It’s directed by Tim Story and produced by Chris DeFaria. Story, Adam Goodman, Steven Harding, Sam Register, Jesse Ehrman and Allison Abbate govt produce.

Watch the total trailer beneath.