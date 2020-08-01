Tom Baker is getting a new companion in latest Doctor Who spin-off from Big Finish

The Fourth Doctor is about to embark on a sequence of adventures with a new companion in the latest Doctor Who spin-off from Big Finish.

Tom Baker’s incarnation might be joined by Naomi Cross, “ an impetuous UNIT secretary”, for a new sequence of full-cast audio dramas.

Performed by Eleanor Crooks, Naomi is described as “desperate to earn her stripes; prime of the category, skilled in karate, and really bored of pen-pushing in a London workplace”.

In Big Finish’s 13th sequence of Fourth Doctor adventures, Naomi takes on an project “babysit” Surgeon-Lieutenant Harry Sullivan on an investigative journey to Calcutta and Naomi quickly encounters the thrills and spills she’s been in search of… courtesy of a unusual man who wears a lengthy scarf and carries a sonic screwdriver.

Big Finish

Alongside Baker and Crooks, Chris Naylor will play Harry Sullivan, the Fourth Doctor companion initially performed on tv by the late Ian Marter.

This new TARDIS trio will come up in opposition to an previous menace in the opening story of the new boxset, Storm of the Sea Devils by David Ok Barnes, which can reintroduce the amphibious warrior reptiles first seen on TV in 1972.

“Naomi is very very similar to me,” mentioned Crooks. “She’s very feisty and says what she needs to say. And her weak spot, if you’ll, is that she’s fairly headstrong. So it’s good that she has Harry there to stability her out a little bit.”

Nicholas Briggs, Big Finish’s Inventive Director, added: “Naomi Cross has a actually fascinating path to the TARDIS, by way of the very old style Harry Sullivan. Nearly all her reactions to space-time adventures are the exact opposite of what we’ve come to anticipate from a Doctor Who companion. And Ellie breathes fantastically energetic life into the position.”

Although Naomi’s official debut gained’t be launched by Big Finish till 2024(!), Senior Producer David Richardson has hinted that followers “could meet her in sudden locations”, including that the character has a “large arc that can play out in the approaching years” – intriguing!

Doctor Who followers can catch their first glimpse of Eleanor Crooks, discussing her impending position because the Fourth Doctor’s new good friend, by becoming a member of Digital Big Finish Day, on the Big Finish YouTube channel, which kicks off at 4pm (UK time) on Saturday 1st August.

Doctor Who: The Fourth Doctor Adventures – Collection 13 is now obtainable for pre-order solely on the Big Finish web site.

