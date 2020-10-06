Tom Baker will join Doctor Who’s Time Lord Victorious project with new Dalek adventure

Doctor Who’s expansive multi-platform adventure Time Lord Victorious simply bought a little bit extra epic with the information that Tom Baker’s Fourth Doctor will be becoming a member of the fray.

Baker will star in a new audio drama from Huge End, Genetics of the Daleks, which may be loved as a standalone story but in addition kinds a part of the bigger Time Lord Victorious narrative.

Particularly, the story has been created in partnership with Escape Hunt, the corporate behind Doctor Who escape room A Dalek Awakens, and serves as a prequel to the occasions of that dwell expertise.

A synopsis for Genetics of the Daleks reads: “There are 10,000 people in stasis aboard Starship Future. Ten thousand people anticipating to get up on a distant planet, their new dwelling.

“However twenty years into their journey, Starship Future takes on board gas – and one thing else. One thing that’s been ready, frozen in area, for a really very long time. One thing malevolent. One thing with a plan.

“Until the Doctor might help, it seems just like the individuals of Starship Future don’t have any future in any respect…”

“Of all of the monsters in all of Doctor Who, I’ve little doubt that the Daleks are essentially the most profitable, and this story is admittedly quite good at exhibiting why,” Baker himself stated. “You see, even a solitary, seemingly useless Dalek is a lethal enemy.

“However after some time, previous enemies can grow to be previous pals. I’m very fond of those villains, as a result of with out them I couldn’t win, and be the hero. I’ve two little Daleks by my bedside. They’ve grow to be my closest pals. I have a look at them and I’m stuffed with a heat glow.”



Huge End



James Goss, producer of Time Lord Victorious, added: “It’s thrilling to see the Fourth Doctor blunder into Time Lord Victorious, encountering the final survivor of the Dalek Time Squad and taking over its lethal scheme. The script works brilliantly as a standalone story, but in addition expands the Time Lord Victorious universe and units up the A Dalek Awakens escape room. It’s stuffed with clues for each.”

Time Lord Victorious: Genetics of the Daleks is now out there to pre-order as a collector’s version CD (for £10.99) and as a digital obtain (at £8.99) from bigfinish.com.

Pippa Haywood (Bodyguard), Clive Mantle (Recreation of Thrones) and Nina Toussaint-White (who beforehand performed the characters Mels within the Doctor Who TV story Let’s Kill Hitler) will star alongside Baker within the drama.

Doctor Who will return to BBC One this festive interval – in the event you’re on the lookout for one thing to look at sooner, take a look at our TV Information