Tom Baker will play Doctor Who’s Curator again in new Big Finish adventure

Tom Baker will reprise his different Doctor Who function for the primary time in a new launch from audio drama producers Big Finish.

Recognized, in fact, as the person who performed the fourth Doctor, Baker truly performed one other character – the enigmatic Curator – in Doctor Who’s 50th anniversary particular The Day of the Doctor.

Implied to be a future incarnation of the Time Lord, one who’d assumed a type much like his previous self, the Curator met the Eleventh Doctor (Matt Smith) and now will encounter the Eighth (Paul McGann) in the field set launch Doctor Who: Stranded.

A synopsis for Stranded reads: “The TARDIS is gone. Stranded in one time and place, the Doctor, Liv and Helen search refuge in Baker Road. However the home has modified: they now have neighbours – not all of them welcoming. And somebody has a dire warning for the long run.

“The Doctor and buddies face their best problem but: residing sooner or later after one other, in 2020 London.”

The Curator will play a “pivotal” half in the discharge, in keeping with Big Finish… so will we lastly uncover who precisely he’s?

On returning to the half, Tom Baker mentioned: “Who would have thought that doing that little scene written for me all these years in the past would have such repercussions years and years later? A variety of followers have been intrigued by it, and right here we’re eventually doing one thing else with him.”

Producer David Richardson added: “Stranded is Doctor Who, however it’s additionally a recent drama… and present-day Earth is exactly the place the Curator resides, so it was an irresistible thought to have him step into this sequence.

“We approached Steven Moffat with the concept and he was very enthusiastic – giving us some insights to the character which have been extremely helpful! The Curator joins River Tune, new UNIT, The Paternoster Gang and Missy at Big Finish – unbelievable Steven Moffat creations which have gained an prolonged life on audio.”

Big Finish

Doctor Who: Stranded 1 incorporates 4 tales: Misplaced Property by Matt Fitton, Wild Animals by John Dorney, Should-See TV by Lisa McMullin, and Divine Intervention by David Ok Barnes.

Starring alongside McGann and Baker will be Hattie Morahan (Helen Sinclair), Nicola Walker (Liv Chenka), Rebecca Root (Tania Bell), Tom Value (Sergeant Andy Davidson) and Clive Wooden (Mr Hen).

Doctor Who: Stranded 1 is now out there to pre-order in collector’s version CD format (priced at £24.99), or on obtain (at £19.99) on the Big Finish web site.