Tom Bergeron Announces Exit From ‘Dancing With the Stars’ – Variety

After 28 seasons, Tom Bergeron will not be internet hosting “Dancing With the Stars.” Erin Andrews, his co-host since season 18, has additionally departed the present.

Bergeron made the announcement on Twitter on Monday evening, saying he had simply discovered the present can be shifting on with out him.

“Simply knowledgeable @DancingABC might be persevering with with out me. It’s been an unimaginable 15 yr run and the most sudden present of my profession. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That stated, now what am I presupposed to do with all of those glitter masks?” he tweeted.

Bergeron co-hosted all 28 seasons of the dance competitors present from 2005 via 2020, spanning 15 years and almost 450 episodes.

ABC and BBC Studios stated Bergeron has their “sincerest thanks and gratitude” after his a few years as host.

“Tom Bergeron will perpetually be a part of the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ household. As we embark on a brand new inventive route, he departs the present with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and attraction that helped make this present successful. Erin will even not be returning, and we recognize all that she delivered to the ballroom. Followers have been rooting for her since she initially competed as a contestant again in 2010, and her signature humorousness has grow to be an indicator of the present,” the studios stated in an announcement to Variety.

In the first season, he was joined by Lisa Canning, who was changed by “Leisure Tonight” correspondent Samantha Harris via season 9. Brooke Burke took over from season 10 to 17, and Erin Andrews started her function in season 18. “The Contemporary Prince of Bel-Air” star and season 19 champion of “Dancing With the Stars” Alfonso Ribeiro crammed in for Bergeron for one week in season 21 so he may very well be along with his father, who was sick at the time.

In the most up-to-date season, Hannah Brown, former star of “The Bachelorette,” took residence the Mirror Ball trophy together with her dance companion Alan Bersten, beating fellow contributors together with Sean Spicer, Karamo Brown, Kel Mitchell and James Van Der Beek