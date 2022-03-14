Tom Brady announced that he is coming back from retirement and will play a new season in the NFL

Tom Brady will return to the NBA for at least one more season (Reuters)

Less than two months after communicating his retirement, the legendary Tom Brady44, changed his decision and announced this Sunday that he will return to the NFL next season with Tampa Bay Buccaneers to get a new trophy.

“These last two months I have realized that my place is still on the pitch and not in the stands. That moment will come. But it’s not now,” he said in a social media message from him. “I love my teammates and my family, who support me. They make everything possible. I’ll be back for my 23rd season in Tampa, we have unfinished business”, added the quarterback, who owns a record seven Super Bowl titles.

The last season, the North American he had shown no noticeable signs that age was catching up with himhaving led the NFL with 43 touchdown passes and 5,316 passing yards, averaging more than 312 yards per game, the highest of his career.

The historic quarterback wants to win a new Vince Lombardi trophy (Reuters)

Since being selected an astonishing 199th overall in the 2000 Draft, Brady led the New England Patriots for two decades extraordinary in which they won six Super Bowl titles, always under the baton of their mentor, Bill Belichick. In 2020, the quarterback left the franchise of his life to join the Buccaneers, who were one of the weakest teams in the NFL and had not qualified for the Playoffs since 2007. From there, at the age of 43, he commanded the Bucs to a new Super Bowl title against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021.

He is now the winner of three MVP awards (Most valuable Player), 15 Pro Bowl selections (All-Star Game) and All-time leader in passing yards, he’ll be back for more. The seventh championship of his career, achieved at the age of 43, catapulted him into the pantheon of the greatest in American sports, along with myths such as Michael Jordan, Babe Ruth or Tiger Woods.

A little over a month ago, Brady had announced his retirement from professional activity through a message on social networks: “There is a physical, mental and emotional challenge every day that has allowed me to maximize my maximum potential. And I have tried my best during these 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life. It’s hard for me to write this, but here it goes: I’m not going to take on that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my career in the NFL, and now is the time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.” It seems that these days were enough for the quarterback to understand that he still has something to give to the NFL.

