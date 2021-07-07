Tom Brady Crushes 390-yard Tee Shot All over ‘The Fit’

Tom Brady is a long term Professional Soccer Corridor of Famer and arguably the best quarterback in NFL historical past, however his greatness was once on complete show at the golfing hyperlinks as neatly all the way through Tuesday’s “The Fit.”

At the 3rd hollow, Brady beaten a pressure to this point that it went 390 yards and landed ft clear of the pin. Former President Barack Obama made a wonder look all the way through the reside TNT broadcast, and he was once left speechless following Brady’s implausible shot.

“Wow,” Obama stated all the way through the printed by means of TMZ Sports activities.

Brady and his spouse, Phil Mickelson, ended up successful the outlet in opposition to their warring parties, Bryson DeChambeau and reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, after the latter overlooked either one of their putts.

Via three-plus holes, “The Fit” was once all tied up.

Brady is contemporary off a Tremendous Bowl championship in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now, he’s making his presence felt at the golfing direction weeks prior to NFL coaching camp is anticipated to start out.