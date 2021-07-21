Tom Brady Jokes With Biden At The White Space About The False…

Via Nandita Bose and Steve Holland



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Tom Brady, an American soccer legend and longtime buddy of Donald Trump, gently goaded the previous president and his false claims of voter fraud right through a discuss with to the White Space on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old quarterback joined the remainder of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the White Space on Tuesday to have a good time their Tremendous Bowl win with President Joe Biden.

Dressed in a depressing go well with and sun shades, Brady stood within reach as Biden greeted the group that defeated the Kansas Town Chiefs within the Feb. 7 Tremendous Bowl, his first with Tampa Bay after six wins for the New England Patriots.

Brady went to the lectern and joked about Trump’s baseless claims about voter fraud, that have satisfied many Republicans that Biden didn’t win the election, and his description of Biden as “Sleepy Joe,” with out naming Trump.

Brady stated his group’s efficiency kicked off after he began final yr’s NFL season with a lukewarm 7-5 report.

“We discovered our rhythm, we were given going,” Brady stated. “, no longer many of us suppose we may have received. About 40% of other folks nonetheless don’t suppose we received.”

“Do you already know, Mr. President?” Brady requested Biden.

“I perceive,” Biden stated with fun.

“And in my view I’m glad to be right here once more. We had a recreation in Chicago the place I forgot what it used to be. I misplaced one in 21 years of taking part in. And so they began calling me “Sleepy Tom.” Why would they do this to me?” stated the guffawing Brady, guffawing.

The group gave Biden a Tampa Bay jersey numbered 46, as Biden is the forty sixth president.

Brady has had an up-and-down friendship with Trump, reportedly supporting him for the 2016 election, however disagreed together with his 2017 grievance of NFL avid gamers for, amongst different issues, kneeling right through the nationwide anthem.

The Bucs’ discuss with marked the primary time the reigning Tremendous Bowl champions had been within the White Space since 2017, as Biden pushes to unite The us after divided elections.

Edward Glazer, a co-chair of the Buccaneers and a significant fundraiser for Trump, additionally attended the development.

(Reporting by means of Nandita Bose, Jeff Mason, Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey; Writing by means of Steve Holland; Modifying by means of Heather Timmons and Lisa Shumaker)

