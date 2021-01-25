Tom Brady made history and achieved a great LeBron James record: Buccaneers beat Packers and is the first Super Bowl finalist

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates the win over the Green Bay Packers that qualified him to the NFL Super Bowl final (Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Green Bay Packers 31-26 on Sunday and became the first team in the history of the American football league (NFL) who will play the Super Bowl on his own court. At 43 years old, Brady qualified for his 10th Super Bowl and he added to his legend with a spectacular performance in the National Conference final at Aaron Rodgers ‘Packers’ Lambeau Field.

After achieving a record six titles of the NFL with New England Patriots, Brady has led in his first season in Tampa (Florida) to the Buccaneers back to the Super Bowl after only franchise win in 2002. Tom is the third quarterback in history to qualify with different franchises to the Super Bowl. Thus he joined Kurt Warner, Peyton Manning and Craig Morton.

His rival in the Super Bowl, which will be played on February 7 in Tampa, will be the winner of the final of the American Conference that is also played this Sunday between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.

Tom Brady keep making history and this time hit a great LeBron James record. It is that the Legend of the NFL joined the select group of North American athletes who reached ten finals in the last 30 years. This brand was held by the star basketball player of the Los Angeles Lakers.

FILE PHOTO: Oct 11, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) smiles while holding the MVP and Finals trophies after game six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena. The Los Angeles Lakers won 106-93 to win the series. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

LeBron James was the first American athlete to play 10 championship finals in three decades. The basketball star reached this record in the series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heats in October 2020. Then, he ended up becoming the NBA champion. Until the 1990s, 23 other players reached that mark in NBA, NHL and MLB championships. However, it had never happened in the NFL.

Also, Tom Brady received an important financial incentive with this victory. Got half a million dollars for winning the National Conference Championship. According ESPN, el quarterback you’ll get another $ 500,000 more if your team wins Super Bowl LV. So far this season, the NFL legend received $ 1.25 million in incentives during the postseason with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $ 500,000 for qualifying to the playoffs, $ 250,000 more for the Wildcard Round win in Washington, and another 500 thousand for the victory in the Divisional Round last Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

I kept reading:

Atalanta’s unprecedented barrier in a free kick that revolutionized Serie A

Michael Phelps’ wife broke the silence and revealed details of the depression afflicting the Olympic legend

Floyd Mayweather destroyed Conor McGregor: “That bum will never be on my level”

The video that proves the painful aftermath that Conor McGregor had after his first knockout in the UFC: “My leg is completely dead”

Who were the footballers who died in the plane crash in Brazil