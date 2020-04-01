Tom Brady Now Not Confirmed NFL Team 2020

The guidelines of teams who may have been concerned in signing Tom Brady should he hit the free-agent market this week narrowed after the Tennessee Titans signed Ryan Tannehill.

The Titans and Tannehill agreed to a four-year contract extension. The phrases of the extension weren’t formally launched. Nonetheless, the NFL Community reported the deal is worth $118 million with $91 million in ensures and $62 million in completely assured money.

The Brady-to-Tennessee rumors heated up earlier this month after the six-time Tremendous Bowl-winning quarterback was caught on FaceTime with Titans coach Mike Vrabel. Brady was caught on his cellphone whereas he and teammate Julian Edelman had been at a Syracuse basketball sport.

Vrabel outlined in an interview on the NFL Community why he was talking with Brady.

“My relationship with Tom Brady goes again to 2011 coaching camp at Rhode Island,” Vrabel talked about. “We’d go to observe and a bunch of us would exit and that’s the place a great deal of these friendships had been made. These friendships aren’t going to stop or not proceed to develop and develop now that I’m a head coach and he’s a quarterback with an expiring contract.”

“These are going to proceed on properly after we’re achieved having fun with alongside together with his family and my family. There’s a selected bond that goes on throughout the locker room that isn’t going to stop.”

The Titans are efficiently out on Brady now that they’ve Tannehill locked up. Different teams reportedly linked to Brady embrace the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers. He’ll change right into a free agent as quickly as his contract voids Wednesday.