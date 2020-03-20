Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback – confirmed

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. Say it once more. And once more. It simply doesn’t look proper.

The former New England Patriots megastar has formally moved on from a 20-year fairytale story with the Pats.

Brady was drafted as No. 199 within the sixth spherical of the 2000 NFL Draft and has since gained six Tremendous Bowl rings alongside field workplace head coach Invoice Belichick.

The 42-year-old will now lead the Bucs into the 2020 season, leaving QB Jameis Winston’s future in extreme doubt.

Winston skilled a irritating 2019 marketing campaign however the first general choose of the 2015 Draft is now anticipated to maneuver on within the free company market.

Brady will now hope to alter the Bucs fortunes on condition that they’ve recorded only one constructive season report since 2010.

Followers will likely be determined to see him in motion when the season rolls round in September.