Tom Brady, the “Michael Jordan of the NFL”: He was chosen after 198 players, they punished him for cheating and he has been winning everything for 20 years

(Illustration: Jovani Pérez, Infobae)

Tom Brady, the record man in the NFL, will return to a game of Super Bowl on the hunt for his seventh ring and to extend a legendary career in which, at 43, he continues to win his particular battle against time.

A member of the most successful club in American team sports, Brady rubs shoulders with titans like Bill Russell The Joe DiMaggio and is excited to surpass the six NBA rings that he achieved on Sunday Michael Jordan with the Chicago Bulls.

“Michael is one of my sports idols. I think it’s incredible (but) for me it’s about being part of many great teams ”, Brady said Monday that he will play his first Super Bowl in a Tampa Bay Buccanneers uniform after two decades leading the New England Patriots.

Born in 1977 in San Mateo (California), Brady practiced other sports during his time at the Junipero Serra High School and was drafted by the Montreal Expo baseball team, then a member of the Major Leagues.

(Foto: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Finally, he chose his career towards American football but, when he knocked on the door of the NFL, his physicality and low speed of legs did not attract the attention of the teams, so he had to see how 198 other players were chosen before him in the 2000 Draft.

“I am the best decision this franchise has ever made”, Young Brady told Patriots owner Robert Kraft, already exhibiting the self-confidence and iron mentality that would propel him through every challenge.

– Record Collector –

After witnessing his first season off the bench, Brady took over the starting job in 2001 with a serious injury to Drew Bledsoe.

From the command post, the unknown quarterback led the Patriots to their first Super Bowl title that same 2001, when Patrick Mahomes, leader of the Kansas City Chiefs, rival of the Buccaneers on Sunday, he was a six year old boy.

Patrick Mahomes defeated Tom Brady at Raymond James Stadium. (Photo: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

This success inaugurated the Patriots dynasty, always under the command of coach Bill Belichick, his great mentor, in which Brady was reaching astonishing records in the most popular sport in the United States.

With Sunday’s 10 Super Bowl appearances, spanning three decades and four U.S. presidencies, Brady will have played 48% of the finals played since his arrival in the NFL and on the 18th. % of the 55 editions in total in history.

His personal numbers exceed those of practically the 32 franchises in the NFL since only one of them, the Patriots, have more participations in Super Bowl (11) that the quarterback and only this team and the Pittsburgh Steelers match him for now in titles.

In the individual awards section, it has three MVPs (Most Valuable Player) from the NFL season (2007, 2010 and 2017) and another four from the Super Bowl game (2001, 2003, 2014 and 2016 campaigns).

Video: Tom Brady con Jimmy Kimmel

Tom Brady claims that his arm is as strong as ever, so Jimmy took him and Guillermo to Matt Damon’s house for a surprise practice.

– Transfer to Florida –

The final on Sunday will have a special flavor for Brady for being the first in the uniform of the ‘Bucs’, the team for which he surprisingly bet last March upon his departure from New England.

Less than a year after that questioned step, the Californian has already left those who believed that his march to Florida was a golden retirement and that, at his age, he would never succeed far from Belichick.

Am “Excited, humble and hungry”Brady warned when signing his new contract.

At that time the Buccaneers had been out of the NFL playoffs for 13 years – the second worst streak after Cleveland – and owned only one championship (2002).

Installed in Tampa with his wife, the Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen, and the couple’s two sons, Brady immediately began working on connections with his new partners, especially with the receiving corps (Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Scotty Miller).

Gisele Bündchen is married to American football player Tom Brady (AP)

To circumvent the training restrictions due to the coronavirus, Brady did not hesitate to call his teammates to practices outside the ‘Bucs’ facilities.

For the season, Tampa finished the regular season second in the National Conference South division but Brady showed signs of being in good shape with his third-highest touchdown mark in a season (40).

When the playoffs arrived, and surrounded by one of the best defenses in the league, the quarterback combined the power and precision of his arm with his unrivaled experience to lead Tampa to the Super Bowl against all odds.

The Super Bowl against the Chiefs will be exceptional for many reasons, one of which is that Tampa will be the first team to play it in its own stadium, but not because Brady wants to make it his farewell.

With one more year of contract with the ‘Bucs’, Brady resists retirement and does not rule out continuing to battle against his rivals and against his own limits beyond 45 years.

Tom Brady practicing before the Super Bowl: (Photo: Kyle Zedaker / via USA TODAY Sports)

Best Ever: Goodell

Six years after Tom Brady was sanctioned with four games off the court without receiving salary for the controversy in which he and the Patriots played with deflated balls, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said that the quarterback “is the best who has played this sport ”.

”He has shown that he is the best who has ever played this sport. They all excel at his side, he is an exceptional talent. I’ve known him for many years and he’s a good guy. I wish him well. I think it will continue to perform very well for a few more years ”, Goodwell said when asked by the press about his relationship with the current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

Brady was suspended by Goodell in 2015 for the deflated balloon scandal, known as ‘Deflategate’, and since then the Californian player has reached four editions of the Super Bowl, including this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, and won two.

With deflated balls, the Patriots defeated the Indianapolis Colts 45-7 in the American Conference final.

They subsequently beat the Seattle Seahaws 28-24 in the 49th edition of the Super Bowl played in 2014.

Roger Goodell. (Foto Kerry Knotts/via USA TODAY Sports)

This year, now in the ranks of the Tampa team, the 43-year-old is once again in the spotlight.

”He has the ability to rise to the occasion and make everyone around him elevate their performance. That is what is absolutely amazing to me. Everyone plays better when they are with him. And then, he is an exceptional talent, he is one of the greats “said of Brady.

Commissioner Goodell highlighted the union that has been consolidated in the NFL amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

“I don’t know when normality will return, or if it will return. We have to find solutions and it has been a lesson for us. This year something that amazes me is that this year the relationships between the clubs were impressive, our relationship has never been stronger ”, he pointed out.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

NFL in Mexico this 2021? If possible

The NFL does not consider postponing the Super Bowl if there are infections by covid-19

Brady Parents Survive COVID; will be in the super bowl