Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 3: 5 Questions We Have Left After Season 2

What Will Occur To Jim Greer Now That He Can’t Deal with Discipline Responsibility?

To say that Jim Greer had a tricky time in Season 2 would the understatement of all understatements. The season began with him almost dying on the streets of Moscow after coming down with a extreme coronary heart situation earlier than he went off to Venezuela, the place issues didn’t enhance all an excessive amount of. Whereas investigating the shady mining operation in Venezuela, Greer’s situation steadily deteriorated and was solely made worse when he was captured and brought to a jail camp in the midst of the jungle. The as soon as powerful as nails and composed Greer had his share of motion after which some, and ended the season by telling Ryan that he was now not able to working within the area. What’s a person who can now not deal with area responsibility do, particularly when he hates desk responsibility?