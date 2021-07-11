Tom Cruise attends Wimbledon with Hayley Atwell and Pom…

Tom Cruise went on two dates Wimbledon! On Saturday, the 59-year-old motion superstar attended the ladies’s singles ultimate together with his… Undertaking Unattainable co-stars, Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff, at All England Garden Tennis and Croquet Membership (AELTC) in London, England. Cruise and the actresses watched Ashleigh Barty beat Karolina Pliskova to change into the primary Australian ladies’s singles champion at Wimbledon since Goolagong Cawley in 1980.

The actor appeared rushing in a blue go well with, whilst Atwell wore a summery published get dressed with heels and a white jacket. As for Klementieff, she became heads in an all-black ensemble that she paired with a yellow blazer, khaki trench coat, mustard handbag, and black heels.

Cruise didn’t pass ignored all over the fit! Wimbledon’s Twitter account shared a video of the A-lister waving to his lovers as he sat within the stands.

take a bow, @Tom Cruise#Wimbledon%.twitter.com/MpT7FlvEIf

“One set, it’s now not challenge not possible to win for Karolina Pliskova from right here,” learn a caption to any other video wherein Cruise laughed as he sat between 39-year-old Atwell and 35-year-old Klementieff.

A suite, it’s now not challenge not possible to win from right here for Karolina Pliskova#Wimbledon | @Tom Cruise%.twitter.com/0HoYtt3kud

The Undertaking Unattainable stars weren’t the one ones well-known faces within the crowd! Priyanka Chopra Jonas additionally attended the fit along with her boyfriend, Natasha Poonawalla.

And a couple of chairs in entrance of her sat Prince William and Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge, the royal patroness of the AELTC, was once additionally commemorated to provide Barty along with her trophy.

