Tom Cruise enlists Elon Musk and SpaceX to help make the first movie in space

Tom Cruise has reportedly recruited Elon Musk’s technological experience as he plans the first movie to ever movie in outer space with the manufacturing backing of Common Footage.

Simply in case you’re checking if it’s 1st April, Deadline is reporting that Cruise, director Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie have agreed with Common Footage a price range in the area of $200 million (£153 million) to make the movie, which at the moment doesn’t also have a script (apparently Liman is writing it now).

Deadline’s sources say that Musk’s agency SpaceX shall be concerned in the challenge from day one and whereas Liman will direct, Cruise’s Mission: Unimaginable director McQuarrie shall be “floor management” as story advisor and producer for the challenge.

The $200m price range is an estimate which, contemplating no movie has ever been made past Earth earlier than, is stuffed with in all probability the biggest variables any movie challenge has ever had. A logistical nightmare doesn’t even start to trace at what the manufacturing crew will take care of.

Cruise, although, is famend for taking dangers and doing his personal stunts, together with climbing the exterior of the 123-storey Burj Khalifa skyscraper in Dubai, then doing an motion scene at the high. The Hollywood star was first reported as conceiving the space-set journey in Could and had obtained Musk’s curiosity. The apparent publicity advantages for his SpaceX firm could be an enormous inducement to be concerned.

Liman has apparently been doing the preparatory work for the challenge. Each he and Cruise are certified pilots and Liman reportedly went to Florida to witness the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, at Cape Canaveral Air Power Station in Florida, full with two NASA astronauts final week.

Falcon 9 is an historic public-private partnership that put the US again in the enterprise of human space journey for the first time in a decade and the alternative to be the first movie manufacturing to ever make a story movie in space should have highly effective enchantment for all involved, particularly Common Footage.

Cruise is at the moment engaged on Mission: Unimaginable 7 and was reported final month to be making a VIP village in Oxfordshire to create a coronavirus-free zone which might permit filming to resume.

