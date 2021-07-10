Tom Cruise Hits Wimbledon With Rumored Female friend And ‘Project: Unattainable 7’ Co-star Hayley Atwell

Hollywood celebrity Tom Cruise used to be noticed attending the ladies’s finals at Wimbledon Saturday along English actress and rumored female friend Hayley Atwell in addition to some other co-star from an anticipated upcoming blockbuster.

The duo reportedly grew shut whilst filming “Project: Unattainable 7” and have been photographed arriving on the Grand Slam event at London’s All England Garden Tennis and Croquet Membership with Pom Klementieff, who additionally seems within the movie.

The 59-year-old Cruise wore a three-piece blue swimsuit and a taupe tie to go with his partners.

Atwell, 39, selected a elaborate get dressed, purple heels and cream trench coat. Klementieff, 35, selected a black and yellow pantsuit and a black-buttoned trench over the shoulders.

In December 2020, a supply from the “Project: Unattainable 7” set claimed that Cruise and Atwell had “get on well from day one” and have been romantically concerned after assembly throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Cruise used to be first married to actress and manufacturer Mimi Rogers from 1987 till 1990. That very same 12 months, he tied the knot to his 2nd spouse, actress Nicole Kidman. The pair proportion two youngsters: Isabella, 27, and Connor, 25. The couple known as it quits in 2001. Then in 2006, Cruise stated “I do” another time to actress Katie Holmes. That union lasted till 2012. They have got a daughter named Suri, 14.

Australian Ash Barty took the primary 14 issues ahead of beating Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 on the All England Membership on Saturday for her 2nd Grand Slam identify, turning into the primary girl from the Land Down Underneath to win the event since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1980.

Barty additionally received the French Open in 2019.

Fox Information’ Stephanie Nolasco and the Related Press contributed to this record.