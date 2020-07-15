Tom Cruise ‘Prime Gun’ Helmet, Hitchcock’s ‘Vertigo’ Camera for Auction – Variety

A treasure trove of Hollywood memorabilia goes up for public sale subsequent month together with the helmet Tom Cruise wore in 1986’s “Prime Gun” taking part in Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, the automobiles Leonardo Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt drove as Rick Dalton and Cliff Sales space in “As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood” and the digital camera Alfred Hitchcock used throughout filming of 1958’s “Vertigo.”

Los Angeles- and London-based Prop Retailer will public sale off greater than 850 objects throughout a dwell public sale on August 26 and 27. Costs vary from $100 to $500,000.

Prop Retailer was based in 1998 by famous collector and archivist Stephen Lane goring into an operation boasting over 25,000 mixed sq. toes of archived props and costumes. Los Angeles-based COO Brandon Alinger heads the U.S. operation, the place he has labored for 13 years. He’s an professional within the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises having traveled to Tunisia as a youngster to go to filming areas used within the motion pictures and discovering unique items of the set left there 20 years earlier.

See a sampling of things and their costs beneath:

Alfred Hitchcock Vertigo Camera

VERTIGO (1958): Alfred Hitchcock’s Vista Imaginative and prescient Movement Image Camera Serial No. MVV-6 ($50,000 – $70,000)

ROCKY (1976): Rocky Balboa’s (Sylvester Stallone) Boxing Gloves ($12,000 – $16,000)

THE OUTLAW JOSEY WALES (1976): Josey Wales’ (Clint Eastwood) Display-Matched Clean-Firing Hero Colt Walker-Fashion Revolver ($40,000 – $60,000)

STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE (1977): 1977/1978 Darth Vader Promotional Costume with Poster-Matched Helmet ($150,000 – $250,000)

ALIEN (1979): 11-Foot Nostromo Principal Filming Mannequin Miniature ($300,000 – $500,000)

RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK (1981): Raven Bar & Effectively of Souls Employees of Ra Headpiece ($100,000 – $150,000)

TOP GUN (1986): Pete “Maverick” Mitchell’s (Tom Cruise) Fighter Pilot Helmet ($50,000 – $70,000)

GHOSTBUSTERS II (1989): Egon Spengler’s (Harold Ramis) Ghostbusters Uniform Patch ($1,500 – $2,500)

THELMA & LOUISE (1991): Louise’s (Susan Sarandon) Jacket ($2,000 – $3,000)

STAR WARS: ATTACK OF THE CLONES (2002): Obi-Wan Kenobi’s (Ewan McGregor) Dueling Lightsaber Hilt ($25,000 – $35,000)

ANCHORMAN: THE LEGEND OF RON BURGUNDY (2004): Ron Burgundy’s (Will Ferrell) Blue Go well with ($3,000 – $5,000)

THE HUNGER GAMES (2012): Katniss Everdeen’s (Jennifer Lawrence) Area Costume ($8,000 – $10,000)

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD (2019): Rick Dalton’s (Leonardo DiCaprio) Yellow Cadillac Coupe De Ville ($45,000 – $55,000) and Cliff Sales space’s (Brad Pitt) Blue Karmann Ghia ($20,000 – $30,000)