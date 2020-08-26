Tom Cruise surprises fans as he attends Tenet screening in London: “I loved it”

Members of the general public aren’t the one ones masking as much as see Tenet this week – Tom Cruise stunned fans at a screening of the Christopher Nolan movie in London yesterday.

The Mission Not possible 7 star posted a video on Twitter heading to see the movie on the large display following the re-opening of cinemas throughout the UK.

In a clip captioned, “Huge Film. Huge Display screen. Loved it,” a mask-wearing Cruise is seen passing a variety of London landmarks in a black cab and waving at cyclists who handle to recognise him, earlier than saying to digital camera, “How does that occur? I’m sporting a masks!”

Huge Film. Huge Display screen. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/DrAY5tRg5P — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) August 25, 2020

He then heads right into a screening of Tenet and after the movie, claps together with the remainder of the group, remarking: “Nice to be again in a film theatre all people.”

Cruise is then requested by a fellow cinema-goer whether or not he favored the movie, to which he responds: “I loved it!”

Tenet, starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, is without doubt one of the first movies to premiere for the reason that COVID-19 pressured cinemas to shut again in March.

The motion thriller was initially scheduled for theatrical launch in July, however because of the pandemic, its debut date was pushed again 3 times.

Cruise’s display profession was additionally affected by coronavirus this 12 months: his upcoming reboot of his 1986 motion drama High Gun, High Gun: Maverick, was scheduled for launch in June however has now been delayed to 2021.

He was additionally filming Mission: Not possible 7 earlier than the pandemic halted manufacturing, with a variety of publications reporting in June that he plans to create a ‘coronavirus-free village‘ at an deserted RAF website in Oxfordshire in order to permit manufacturing on the sequel to proceed.

