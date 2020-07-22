Tom Cruise Takes Helicopter For Lunch At Golf Course During Break From Mission: Impossible Filming

Sure, Tom Cruise is a educated pilot and he’s been taking his helicopter for spins on the standard for his return as Ethan Hunt on the motion flick at the moment in manufacturing. We’re unsure what sort of helicopter stunts the actor has deliberate for the big-budget movie, however hey, he’s not shy about utilizing the automobiles at his disposal for native eating. Cruise made a lofty entrance to the golf course whereas donning a baseball cap, sun shades and masks, per Day by day Mail. As soon as the actor left his helicopter to eat, golfers and different locals stopped to take footage of themselves subsequent to the chopper too.