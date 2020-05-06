Tom Cruise to Film Aboard the International Space Station – Variety

One small step for Tom Cruise, one big leap for moviemaking?

Cruise is partnering with NASA to shoot a film, not less than partially, aboard the Nationwide Space Station, NASA has confirmed, the first narrative function to be shot in area.

“NASA is happy to work with @TomCruise on a movie aboard the @Space_Station,” NASA administrator Jim Bridentsine tweeted on Tuesday. “We’d like widespread media to encourage a brand new era of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s formidable plans a actuality.”

Deadline Hollywood first reported Monday night time that Cruise and Elon Musk’s SpaceX had been in the early phases of teaming up with NASA for an action-adventure function movie that will be shot in outer area. Plot particulars haven’t been revealed, though Deadline studies that it’s going to not be an installment of Cruise’s “Mission: Inconceivable” franchise.

It’s unclear how Cruise will pull off this feat, however, even at 57, he’s insisted on doing his personal stunts, together with a freefall at 200 mph in 2018’s “Mission: Inconceivable — Fallout.”

Cruise’s subsequent movie is “High Gun: Maverick,” wherein he reprises his function as Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, a take a look at pilot and flight teacher. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Paramount has moved “High Gun: Maverick” off its July 12 launch date to Dec. 23, 2020.