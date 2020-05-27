Tom Cruise’s Outer Space Movie with Elon Musk, NASA Finds Its Director – Variety

After NASA confirmed their plan to work with Tom Cruise and Elon Musk’s SpaceX on a movie that might be shot in outer area, sources inform Variety the undertaking has discovered its director.

Doug Liman, who labored with Cruise on “Fringe of Tomorrow” and “American Made” has come on to direct the thriller film, which can partly be filmed in outer area.

Deadline Hollywood broke the information weeks in the past that Cruise and Musk had been plotting with NASA on the concept of capturing the undertaking in area with NASA confirming the story days later.

The movie presently has no distributor and actual plot particulars are unknown, however Liman’s hiring is a leap in the best route for the undertaking. Paramount has denied it’s the identical movie, however Liman and Cruise had been creating Liman’s ardour undertaking “Luna Park” at Paramount and clearly had an curiosity in doing one thing in outer area. “Lunar Park” revolves round a bunch of renegade workers who enterprise to the moon to steal an vitality supply.

Reps for Liman and Cruise had no remark.

Liman will pen the script and produce with Cruise.

Manufacturing is unlikely to occur anytime quickly, not solely due to the huge pre-production to make this shoot doable but in addition due to Cruise’s schedule. His manufacturing on the following two “Mission: Unattainable” pics, which he plans to shoot back-to-back, is presently halted due tot he COVID-19 pandemic, with no timetable to return.

Cruise and Liman are each repped by CAA. Deadline Hollywood first reported the information.