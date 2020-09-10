Tom Ellis plans to “reinvent” himself completely after Lucifer: “I want to surprise folks”

It’s been identified for some time now that the sixth season of Lucifer would be the hit present’s closing run, and star Tom Ellis has spoken out about what route he needs his profession to go in subsequent.

The actor has performed the title character because the collection debuted in 2016 and reckons that when the time comes to cling up the satan horns he needs to do one thing completely completely different.

“I’m going to discover myself in that comparable territory in that persons are going to count on one factor from me now,” he stated in a latest interview with Sq. Mile. “And I would love to surprise them and do one thing completely completely different. That’s all the time been my thought course of.”

It would definitely be fascinating to see what sort of roles he goes on to do, and there’s one iconic character that Ellis has already stated he’d love to tackle in some unspecified time in the future, although he admits he’s unlikely to ever land the function. Tom Ellis because the Physician in Physician Who, anybody?

“Again within the day, I might have liked to have had a possibility to play Physician Who,” he stated. “I simply by no means assume that ever would have occurred. Partly as a result of I’d have completed this present, and I simply don’t assume folks considered me like that.

“Weirdly, the a part of Lucifer, in my very own head I’m like, ‘That is my Physician Who.’ That’s what it felt like. It’s the character traits, isn’t it? Having the posh to play such a satisfying character.”

The primary half of Lucifer season 5 arrived on Netflix final month, with no phrase but on when the second batch of episodes will air, whereas it was not too long ago reported that the Lucifer season six would include fewer episodes than season 5.

Earlier than that point although, there are all kinds of Lucifer questions that followers might be asking themselves, with speaking factors together with the potential for God reconciling with Lucifer and what Lucifer’s brother Michael may need deliberate.