Tom Ellis signs up for Lucifer season 6

Lucifer followers can now breathe a sigh of aid, following the information that sequence headliner Tom Ellis has signed on for a sixth season.

The actor, who performs the charismatic Lord of Hell – in any other case referred to as Lucifer Morningstar – had been in talks with Netflix a couple of potential sixth season.

We’ve recognized for some time now that Ellis was in (apparently prolonged) negotiations. Nonetheless, it’s now being reported that the actor has simply put pen to paper for a sixth season contract, in accordance with Deadline.

Season 5, which can quantity 16 episodes and reportedly embrace a “bloody” musical episode, has but to air. There are stories that the season had simply 4 extra days left of filming to do earlier than the set was compelled to close down as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

excuse me, do you have got a second to speak about our darkish lord and savior? #lucifer pic.twitter.com/EEHIkrTk2a — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) April 19, 2019

Chatting with EW in regards to the musical episode, titled ‘Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam’, showrunner Ildy Modrovich beforehand stated:

“We wished to have an actual grounded story cause why they’re singing and dancing, and never simply, ‘Oh, that is going to be the one the place all people sings and dance’. It’s been slightly recreation of Tetris [planning the episode] but it surely’s tremendous enjoyable. It’s going to be superb. It’s going to be simply such a bucket checklist factor for me.”

The singer Debbie Gibson may even star within the episode as a controlling mom, though no additional particulars have been introduced.

Season 4 of Lucifer is at the moment streaming on Netflix. The earlier three seasons can be found to observe (for now) on Amazon Prime Video.