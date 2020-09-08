Tom Ellis talks desire to play the Doctor: “Lucifer is my Doctor Who”

Tom Ellis might make a convincing Lord of Hell, at the moment starring in Lucifer season 5, however it’s unlikely he’ll ever seem on our screens as the Time Lord in Doctor Who, regardless of beforehand harbouring a desire to take management of the TARDIS.

The actor stars as crime-solving satan Lucifer Morningstar in Lucifer, tailored from the DC Comics character created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg, which was taken from the comedian ebook sequence The Sandman. And Gaiman has beforehand written two episodes of Doctor Who.

Responding to the suggestion that he would make a fantastic Doctor in the cult BBC sequence (the Thirteenth Doctor is at the moment being performed by Jodie Whittaker), Ellis defined that, whereas he might need jumped at the likelihood earlier than taking the lead in Lucifer, he isn’t positive his followers see him in the iconic position. He additionally described Lucifer as his very personal Doctor Who, as the position is so “fulfilling”.



“Again in the day, I’d have liked to have had a chance to play Doctor Who,” Ellis advised Sq. Mile. “I simply by no means suppose that ever would have occurred. Partly as a result of I’d have performed this present, and I simply don’t suppose individuals considered me like that.”

The previous Miranda star continued: “Weirdly, the a part of Lucifer, in my personal head I’m like, ‘This is my Doctor Who.’ That’s what it felt like. It’s the character traits, isn’t it? Having the luxurious to play such a satisfying character.”

Ellis beforehand appeared in a 2007 episode of Doctor Who referred to as Final of the Time Lords, enjoying a personality referred to as Thomas Milligan. Final of the Time Lords was the 13th and closing episode of sequence three of Doctor Who. It was the closing common look of Freema Agyeman as Martha Jones, and the second departure of John Barrowman as Jack Harkness – though each starred in the following sequence.

In the meantime, Lucifer season 5 is lastly out there to stream on Netflix, setting off on a model new story the place the satan finds himself besieged by a devious twin brother.

The primary eight episodes consists of some main revelations for a number of characters, ending with a stunning twist that can depart followers anticipating extra.

