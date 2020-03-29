Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Return to U.S. After Coronavirus Diagnosis in Australia

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are again house in the U.S. after they revealed that they had contracted coronavirus and have been quarantined in Australia.

Hanks gave an replace on Twitter Saturday morning, thanking everybody who had helped them in Australia and assuring those that they’re nonetheless isolating themselves in the U.S.

“Hey, people…We’re house now and, like the remainder of America, we stock on sheltering in place and social distancing. Many, many thanks to everybody in Australia who sorted us. Their care and steering made potential our return to the USA. And plenty of thanks to all of you who reached out with nicely needs. Rita and I so respect it,” Hanks wrote.

On Monday, Hanks gave an replace saying that he and Wilson have been feeling higher and recovering from their signs after they have been identified two weeks earlier.

Hanks had been filming Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic in Australia when the couple acquired their analysis. The actor performs Col. Tom Parker, the legendary singer’s supervisor. Manufacturing on the movie was shut down after the information of his constructive analysis.

Hanks and Wilson have been the primary celebrities to reveal that that they had contracted coronavirus, which occurred on the identical day that NBA participant Rudy Gobert was additionally examined and the basketball season was suspended. Since then, Idris Elba, Andy Cohen, Kristofer Hivju and extra have additionally examined constructive.