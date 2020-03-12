Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Tested Positive For Coronavirus While Filming In Australia

Hi there, people. Rita and I are down right here in Australia. We felt a bit drained, like we had colds, and a few physique aches. Rita had some chills that got here and went. Slight fevers too. To play issues proper, as is required on this planet proper now, we had been examined for the Coronavirus, and had been discovered to be optimistic.

Nicely, now. What to do subsequent? The Medical Officers have protocols that have to be adopted. We Hanks’ will probably be examined, noticed, and remoted for so long as public well being and security requires. Not far more to it than a one-day-at-a-time method, no?

We’ll hold the world posted and up to date.

Handle yourselves!

Hanx!