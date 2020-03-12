Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Tested Positive For Coronavirus While Filming In Australia

Go away a Remark
You understand issues are getting critical when Tom Hanks has the coronavirus. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, each 63, had been examined optimistic for the virus, Hanks confirmed, and he appears to be preserving a lightweight spirit about it. This is what Hanks wrote in an announcement to followers, adopted by an announcement from Warner Bros., the studio making the Elvis Presley film Hanks is now filming in Australia:
Hi there, people. Rita and I are down right here in Australia. We felt a bit drained, like we had colds, and a few physique aches. Rita had some chills that got here and went. Slight fevers too. To play issues proper, as is required on this planet proper now, we had been examined for the Coronavirus, and had been discovered to be optimistic.
Nicely, now. What to do subsequent? The Medical Officers have protocols that have to be adopted. We Hanks’ will probably be examined, noticed, and remoted for so long as public well being and security requires. Not far more to it than a one-day-at-a-time method, no?
We’ll hold the world posted and up to date.
Handle yourselves!
Hanx!
As Tom Hanks wrote on Twitter, he and spouse Rita Wilson are in Australia. Hanks is in pre-production there for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley film, per Deadline. Tom Hanks performs Elvis’ longtime supervisor Colonel Tom Parker.
Warner Bros. is making the Elvis Presley film and shared an announcement through Deadline:
We’ve got been made conscious that an organization member from our Elvis characteristic movie, which is at present in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has examined optimistic for COVID-19 (coronavirus). We’re working intently with the suitable Australian well being companies to determine and speak to anybody who could have are available direct contact with the person. The well being and security of our firm members is all the time our prime precedence, and we’re taking precautions to guard everybody who works on our productions around the globe. The person who examined optimistic for COVID-19 is at present receiving remedy
Tom Hanks shared a picture together with his cornavirus announcement to followers on March 11, 2020:
Tom Hanks’ announcement got here similtaneously President Donald Trump’s announcement to the nation that he could be suspending all journey to Europe for the subsequent 30 days (through CNN):
We will probably be suspending all journey from Europe to the USA for the subsequent 30 days. The brand new guidelines will go into impact Friday at midnight. These restrictions will are be adjusted topic to situations on the bottom.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson met on the set of Bosom Buddies and reunited for the 1985 film Volunteers. They received married in 1988 and have two youngsters collectively; Hanks additionally has two youngsters from his first marriage.
Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis film stars Austin Butler as Elvis Presley, with Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley, Maggie Gyllenhaal as Gladys Presley, Rufus Sewell as Vernon Presley, and Yola as Sister Rosetta Tharpe. It’s at present scheduled for launch on October 1, 2021. Keep tuned for updates on the movie in addition to Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and others in manufacturing. A number of motion pictures and TV exhibits have cancelled manufacturing or delayed their releases because of the coronavirus.
Add Comment