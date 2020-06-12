Tom Hanks’ Apple TV+ Movie Greyhound Has A New Release Date, And It’s Soon

Tom Hanks is not any stranger to a WWII flick beforehand along with his starring function in Steven Spielberg’s Saving Personal Ryan. The actor is coming off a high-profile run in with the present well being disaster, which his spouse, Rita Wilson, was additionally immediately affected by again in March. The couple have been the primary well-known names to publicly check optimistic for the illness. After his work on Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic closed down filming in Australia, Hanks quarantined along with his spouse Down Underneath till it was protected for them to return to their residence in Los Angeles.