Tom Hanks’ Blood Is Being Used for Coronavirus Vaccine Research – Variety

After recovering from coronavirus, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have provided their blood to assist develop a vaccine for coronavirus.

In early March, the couple examined constructive for COVID-19 whereas in Australia for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic, wherein Hanks is starring. They returned house to Los Angeles on the finish of March after quarantining and recovering from their signs.

Hanks mentioned on NPR’s podcast “Wait Wait…Don’t Inform Me!” final week that he and Wilson volunteered to donate their blood and plasma for coronavirus analysis.

“A variety of the questions [are] what will we do now? Is there one thing we are able to do? And, in actual fact, we simply discovered that we do carry the antibodies,” he mentioned. “We’ve got not solely been approached, now we have mentioned, ‘Would you like our blood? Can we give plasma?’”

The actor additionally mentioned that he had a reputation prepared if a coronavirus vaccine is constructed from his blood donation.

“Actually, we can be giving it now to the locations that hope to work on what I wish to name the ‘Hank-ccine,” he mentioned.

Hanks additionally reassured the hosts that he and Wilson are feeling “simply nice” and “dandy” after their bout with the virus. In one other interview final week, he mentioned “Rita went by a harder time than I did. She had a a lot increased fever. She had misplaced her sense of style and sense of odor. She acquired completely no pleasure from meals for a greater a part of three weeks.”