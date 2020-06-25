Tom Hanks’ Elvis Movie Will Continue Filming After Shutting Down Over COVID-19 Diagnosis

The untitled flick is about to be Baz Luhrmann’s first flick since 2013’s The Nice Gatsby and can monitor Elvis Presley’s rise to fame and his relationship together with his supervisor, performed by Tom Hanks. The film has already been delayed from its unique June 2021 date to November 5, 2021. In regard to Hanks and Rita Wilson, after having coronavirus for a pair weeks in March, the 2 fully recovered, returned to their dwelling in Los Angeles and have been donating plasma to assist the trouble for well being professionals to discover a vaccine.