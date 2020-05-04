Tom Hanks Has A Great Commencement Message For College Students Graduating During Pandemic

You’re the chosen ones due to a destiny unimagined while you started your Wright State adventures. You began within the olden instances, in a world again earlier than the Great Pandemic of 2020. You’ll speak of these earlier years in your lives in simply that wayPart of your lives will eternally be recognized as ‘earlier than’ in the identical manner different generations inform time like, ‘Effectively, that was earlier than the struggle,’ or ‘That was earlier than the web,’ or That was earlier than Beyoncé.’ The phrase ‘earlier than’ goes to hold nice weight with you.