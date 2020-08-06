Tom Hanks in Talks to Play Geppetto in Disney’s ‘Pinocchio’

Tom Hanks is in early negotiations to play Geppetto in Disney’s live-action model of “Pinocchio.”

Selection first reported in 2018 that Robert Zemickis was on board to direct the undertaking, the newest in an extended line of live-action remakes of its animated motion pictures reminiscent of “Aladdin,” “Magnificence and the Beast” and “The Lion King.”

The undertaking would reunite Zemeckis and Hanks, who’ve beforehand labored collectively on 1994’s “Forrest Gump,” 2000’s “Forged Away” and 2004’s “The Polar Categorical.”

The unique “Pinocchio” was launched in 1940, produced by Walt Disney Productions and primarily based on Carlo Collodi’s kids’s novel “The Adventures of Pinocchio.” The story facilities on a wood-carver named Geppetto who carves a wood puppet introduced to life by a fairy — and informed he’ll turn out to be an actual boy if he proves himself to be “courageous, truthful, and unselfish.”

Chris Weitz is penning the script. He will even produce the movie with Andrew Miano by way of their firm Depth of Discipline.

Earlier than he steps into the famed woodworker’s sneakers, Hanks will painting Colonel Tom Parker in Warner Bros. upcoming Elvis Presley biopic. Whereas he was taking pictures the movie in Australia, Hanks and his spouse Rita Wilson had been among the many first public figures to announce that they had examined optimistic for coronavirus. They’ve since recovered.

Hanks not too long ago starred as commander in the World Battle II fight drama “Greyhound,” which premiered on Apple TV Plus in July after being offered by Sony Footage. He acquired his sixth Oscar nomination this yr for “A Stunning Day in the Neighborhood.” He’s repped by CAA.

The information was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.