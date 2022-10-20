Tom Hanks is a lonely and bitter man in the trailer for “A grumpy neighbor”

Otto Anderson (Tom Hanks) is a grumpy widower whose only joy is criticizing and judging his annoying neighbors until an unexpected friendship turns his world upside down. (Sony Pictures)

a grumpy neighbor (A Man Called Otto) is the new movie Tom Hanks which will soon hit theaters. Based on the best-selling novel by writer Fredrik Backman, the story follows a lonely, bitter widower who only enjoys tormenting his annoying neighbors. He loves to criticize and judge the lives of others until a pregnant woman moves in next to her and tries to break through the hard shell that surrounds his personality.

“Based on the comical and moving bestseller number 1 of the New York Times, a grumpy neighbor tells the story of Otto Anderson, a grumpy widower deeply rooted in his habits. When a lively young family moves in next door, he finds his match in the resourceful and heavily pregnant Marisol, leading to an unlikely friendship that turns their world upside down. Experience a funny and heartwarming story about how some families come from the most unexpected places.”

The film is based on the best-selling novel by writer Fredrik Backman. (Sony Pictures)

This Wednesday, Sony Pictures released the official trailer for the film and Hanks is appreciated in this role that will once again ensure a place for him in the hearts of the audience. Otto hates people, he hates to see them walking on the sidewalk and, especially, he is annoyed that his pets urinate near his garden. He is a completely grumpy guy and annoying to the community, and it seems like he doesn’t have any joy in his life since he lost his wife.

Suddenly, Marisol (Mariana Trevino) arrives in the neighborhood with his noisy and fast-paced family. She is pregnant and will soon give birth, but this Latin woman will not be one bit afraid to confront Otto about his bad mood and negative attitude towards others. She is not happy with this warning, she will try to become her friend and, in the process, he will begin to leave the pain behind to make room for a bond that will fill him with happiness.

Mariana Treviño co-stars in this family comedy. (Sony Pictures)

Otto will teach her how to drive a car and will also support her by taking care of her two daughters, although they are not always so kind. He will regain the sensitivity that he lost a long time ago and only had in mind every time he visited the grave of his wife, whose death made him angry with life itself.

The film adaptation of a grumpy neighbor is directed by Marc Forster and written by David Mage, both previously worked together on the film Discovering Neverland. In addition to Tom Hanks in the lead, the cast is made up of Mariana Trevino, Rachel Keller, Cameron Britton and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. The Oscar-winning actor is listed as a producer alongside Rita Wilson, Gary Goetzman and Fredrik Wikström.

Official poster of the premiere of “A grumpy neighbor”. (Sony Pictures)

Sony Pictures’ family comedy will be released in theaters on January 12, 2023.

