Tom Hanks only has 4 good movies, in his own words

Cast member Tom Hanks poses as he arrives at the London screening of ‘Elvis’ in London, Britain May 31, 2022. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska

He is one of the most popular and beloved actors in the entertainment industry. Tom Hanks He is part of the royalty of Hollywood to whom the best proposals arrive and he, as always, fulfills them. Of that young man who was the king of comedies like Home Sweet Home, I would like to be big went on to romantic comedies of the style love tune o You have an email to mention a few.

Then came a more mature stage in the actor’s career that was marked by films like Philadelphia, Saving Private Ryan, Forrest Gump o Catch Me If You Can that finally outlined him as the best actor of his generation. Choosing a career movie Hanks It would be an injustice since it is full of good performances that even led him to win an Oscar twice.

Tom Hanks in his most recent film, Pinocchio (Disney+)

But the novelty this time comes from his own mouth since the 66-year-old actor let his opinion transcend with respect to his own work: “Nobody knows how to make a movie, although everyone thinks they know. I’ve done a few movies, and four of them are good I think, and I’m still amazed at how they’re made.” This is how Tom referred to the number of productions that he considers were good throughout the years he has been in Hollywood, but clearly he did not dare to mention them. He also added, “Making movies is very hard work that spans a very long period of time made up of many moments of joy colliding with the same number of feelings of self-hatred. It is the best job in the world and the most frustrating of the trades I know.

This statement was made during an interview with the magazine People, in which his book called “The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece” is promoted, which is temporarily located in the United States after World War II and extends to the present day. “Each character in the book does something that I experienced while making a movie, as well as discovering a philosophy or learning an important lesson,” Hanks recounted in the interview, adding, “Even the goofy moments are some kind of trick I did or a mistake. which I survived.”

Tom Hanks in the film You’ve Got Email with Meg Ryan

Hanks He also referred to that almost urban legend that circulated at some time about a project to carry out Forrest Gump 2 that only lasted “40 minutes”. “A smart thing I do is never sign a contract that has a contractual obligation to do a sequel. I always say, ‘Guys, if there’s a reason to do it, let’s do it. But you can’t force me.’ There’s this purely commercial natural inclination that says, ‘Hey, you just had a hit, so do it again and you’ll have another one.’”

With an exact wisdom and an experience that supports it, Tom Hanks has available for his followers the premiere of his latest film, Elvis, which had a passage in cinemas and is now available in HBO Max. There he plays Colonel Tom Parker, the manager of the singer Elvis Presley’s career, who will surely give him several joys and new nominations for the next awards.

Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump, one of his most iconic roles

Another of the films where we can see the actor displaying his talent is in Pinocchio where he gives life to Gepetto. The film can be seen at Disney+.

