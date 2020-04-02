Tom Hanks, Rachel Bloom, Stephen Colbert, Stephen King Pay Tribute to Adam Schlesinger

Whether or not it was the snarky however honest pop of Fountains of Wayne and Ivy, the ‘60s retro of Tom Hanks’ “That Factor You Do!” or the Broadway fare of “Loopy Ex-Girlfriend,” Adam Schlesinger’s music reached far past his public profile. The grasp songwriter handed away Wednesday morning on the age of 52 from problems associated to coronavirus.

The response from pals, household and followers on social media was as swift because it was numerous.

Tom Hanks, the star and producer of “That Factor You Do!” despatched a heartfelt Tweet in regards to the songwriter with whom he labored on the 1996 movie, and even referred to the fictional band within the movie, The Oneders. “There can be no Playtone with out Adam Schlesinger, with out his ‘That Factor You Do!,’” Hanks wrote, referring to his personal firm. “He was a One-der. Misplaced him to Covid-19. Terribly unhappy in the present day.”

There can be no Playtone with out Adam Schlesinger, with out his That Factor You Do! He was a One-der. Misplaced him to Covid-19. Terribly unhappy in the present day. Hanx — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) April 2, 2020

Rachel Bloom, the star of “My Loopy Ex-Girlfriend” and co-writer of lots of the greater than 125 songs he wrote for the present, wrote, “I’ve a lot to say about Adam Schlesinger that I’m at an entire loss for phrases. He’s irreplaceable.”

I’ve a lot to say about Adam Schlesinger that I’m at an entire loss for phrases. He’s irreplaceable. — Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) April 2, 2020

Comic and host Stephen Colbert from CBS’ “The Late Present” and Comedy Central’s “The Colbert Report” labored with Schlesinger on a number of events, together with the Christmas particular and soundtrack that received the songwriter his Grammy. “I’m so saddened to hear of the loss of life of Adam Schlesinger due to Covid-19. From the Dana Carvey present to ‘A Colbert Christmas Particular,’ he was a fantastic (and affected person) and proficient artist with whom it was my good luck to work. Peace.”

I’m so saddened to hear of the loss of life of Adam Schlesinger due to Covid19. From the Dana Carvey present to A Colbert Christmas Particular, he was a fantastic (and affected person) and proficient artist with whom it was my good luck to work. Peace. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) April 2, 2020

Rick Springfield, an elder statesman of all issues energy pop, wrote: “Adam Schlesinger was one proficient man and the world will likely be a much less tuneful place with out him. I wrote just a few songs with him once I was residing in New York and he had an excellent present for melody. Love and therapeutic to his household.”

Adam Schlesinger was one proficient man and the world will likely be a much less tuneful place with out him. I wrote just a few songs with him once I was residing in New York and he had an excellent present for melody. ♥️Love and therapeutic to his household #AdamSchlesinger pic.twitter.com/EPBaIj6J4r — Rick Springfield (@rickspringfield) April 1, 2020

Governor Phil Murphy of Schlesinger’s dwelling state of New Jersey — the Fountains of Wayne was a gardening emporium close to the late artist’s dwelling) wrote: “From his work with @fountainsofwayn to his award-winning credit in TV, motion pictures, and stage, thousands and thousands of followers caught that radiation vibe Adam Schlesinger was groovin’ on. A tragic, unhappy loss for Jersey’s music scene.”

From his work with @fountainsofwayn to his award-winning credit in TV, motion pictures, and stage, thousands and thousands of followers caught that radiation vibe Adam Schlesinger was groovin’ on. A tragic, unhappy loss for Jersey’s music scene.

https://t.co/7ZYnXdoT2n — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 1, 2020

Actor Jon Bernthal of “Strolling Lifeless” and “Wolf of Wall Road” fame was Schlesinger’s cousin. Although there isn’t a replace but on his social media websites, after information of Schlesinger’s sickness broke on March 31, Nernthal supplied sort phrases and remembrances. “As somewhat boy I’d be mesmerized by his expertise. He confirmed me how cool it was to be an artist.”

That is my huge cousin Adam. As somewhat boy I’d be mesmerized by his expertise. He confirmed me how cool it was to be an artist. We love you Cuz. Keep sturdy. Bless you and all the hero’s on the hospital on the entrance line. Please hold Adam in your coronary heart. https://t.co/V8fa8HzgyN — Jon Bernthal (@jonnybernthal) March 31, 2020

Aline Brosh McKenna, a pal of Schlesinger and a co-writer on “Loopy Ex-Girlfriend,” shared an extended and shifting remembrance on twitter, together with a demo of considered one of Schlesinger’s songs.

Writer Stephen King supplied condolences and referred to as Schlesinger, “a effective singer, witty and satiric songwriter. How horrible to lose him at 52 to this virus.” King then referred to as “Hey Julie” from Fountains of Wayne considered one of his favorites. “The Readability. The humor.”

RIP Adam Schlesinger (Fountains of Wayne), effective singer, witty and satiric songwriter. How horrible to lose him at 52 to this virus. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 2, 2020

Actor and singer Darren Criss (“Glee,” wrote on Twitter that “For these of you who know my life as a songwriter- Adam Schlesinger’s profession was at all times an enormous supply of inspiration for me. He had a lyrical cheekiness that was solely matched by his knowledgeable understanding of type, and was at all times in a position to fuse the 2 in a extremely enjoyable, accessible method.”

For these of you who know my life as a songwriter- Adam Schlesinger’s profession was at all times an enormous supply of inspiration for me. He had a lyrical cheekiness that was solely matched by his knowledgeable understanding of type, and was at all times in a position to fuse the 2 in a extremely enjoyable, accessible method.. — Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) April 1, 2020

Sadie Dupuis of Speedy Ortiz wrote on Twitter, in tribute to considered one of her favourite songwriters, that “A couple of years in the past i seen adam schlesinger adopted me, i did the uncool transfer of DMing to say i’d been a fan since i used to be a child – from that factor you do, josie soundtrack, fountains of wayne, extra. He messaged again, couldn’t have been extra encouraging + sort. RIP to a songs hero.”

just a few years in the past i seen adam schlesinger adopted me, i did the uncool transfer of DMing to say i might been a fan since i used to be a child – from that factor you do, josie soundtrack, fountains of wayne, extra. he messaged again, could not have been extra encouraging + sort. RIP to a songs hero — speedy ortiz haunted presence? (@unhappy13) April 1, 2020

In a later response, Dupris wrote “his songs are actually the explanation i discovered guitar. unbelievable expertise.”

me too. his songs are actually the explanation i discovered guitar. unbelievable expertise — speedy ortiz haunted presence? (@unhappy13) April 1, 2020

Steve Greenberg, head of the S-Curve Data label that launched a number of Schlesinger-related albums, wrote a collection of tweets. “Adam had a killer intuition for writing nice, hooky pop songs & he may apply that expertise to any scenario the place such songs had been wanted.”

1. I am devastated by the lack of Adam Schlesinger to coronavirus. Adam was a beautiful individual, humorous, sensible, light and sort.

I liked working with him over this previous quarter century. I met him once I was at Mercury & we did a label deal for his eclectic indie, Scratchie Data. — steve greenberg (@steviegpro) April 1, 2020

2. However then I used to be blessed to have Adam on S-Curve, the place his band Fountains of Wayne launched the basic single “Stacy’s Mother.” What an ideal pop document that was. — steve greenberg (@steviegpro) April 1, 2020

3. Adam got here again to S-Curve years later together with his fabulous “supergroup” Tinted Home windows, one other document stuffed with timeless pop. That was such a enjoyable mission to work on–Adam and Taylor Hanson collectively on one document!–it was pop heaven. — steve greenberg (@steviegpro) April 1, 2020

4. And should you introduced him in to write a tune for an additional artist, he’d at all times ship one thing particular. I bought him to write what was to be the opening tune on the primary Jonas Brothers album, referred to as “I Am What I Am,” and it was a superbly compact pop gem. — steve greenberg (@steviegpro) April 1, 2020

5.Adam had a killer intuition for writing nice, hooky pop songs & he may apply that expertise to any scenario the place such songs had been wanted. That Factor You Do is so excellent an instance of mid-60’s storage rock that you’ve to remind your self that it was truly written within the 90’s — steve greenberg (@steviegpro) April 1, 2020

6. With that tune and the music from “Loopy ex-Girlfriend”, he left his mark on the tradition as a lot as he did in his function in Fountains of Wayne. His passing is a devastating loss. I am going to miss him personally & the entire world will miss getting extra of the fantastic music he created. — steve greenberg (@steviegpro) April 1, 2020

Learn extra tributes beneath:

adam schlesinger took pop music writing to its classiest and most untouchable place. an honor to stay on the identical time he made his work. — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) April 1, 2020

I’m very sorry to hear the horrible information about Adam Schlesinger. I had the pleasure of working with Adam when he wrote the theme to Crank Yankers. He was a form and super-talented man who will likely be missed. Sending love to his household, pals and followers. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 1, 2020

god it is so exhausting to imagine that Adam Schlesinger is gone..he was an ever-present pressure in music. so cool and humble. i’ve at all times liked this early tune from his band Ivy…it by no means fails to raise my spirits from the primary beat: https://t.co/QkE4h8uDC6 — Juliana Hatfield (@julianahatfield) April 2, 2020

Oh god. Adam Schlesinger was wildly proficient. He graciously wrote the theme tune to my “KATHY” speak present referred to as “I’ll say it” He was so affected person with me as I used to be recording it within the sales space, guiding me at each step. He did the gig as a favor, in somewhat dwelling studio on a Saturday💔 https://t.co/SpTdcoBIco — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) April 1, 2020