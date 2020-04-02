Tom Hanks, Rachel Bloom, Stephen Colbert, Stephen King Pay Tribute to Adam Schlesinger

Whether or not it was the snarky however honest pop of Fountains of Wayne and Ivy, the ‘60s retro of Tom Hanks’ “That Factor You Do!” or the Broadway fare of “Loopy Ex-Girlfriend,” Adam Schlesinger’s music reached far past his public profile. The grasp songwriter handed away Wednesday morning on the age of 52 from problems associated to coronavirus.
The response from pals, household and followers on social media was as swift because it was numerous.
Tom Hanks, the star and producer of “That Factor You Do!” despatched a heartfelt Tweet in regards to the songwriter with whom he labored on the 1996 movie, and even referred to the fictional band within the movie, The Oneders. “There can be no Playtone with out Adam Schlesinger, with out his ‘That Factor You Do!,’” Hanks wrote, referring to his personal firm. “He was a One-der. Misplaced him to Covid-19. Terribly unhappy in the present day.”
Rachel Bloom, the star of “My Loopy Ex-Girlfriend” and co-writer of lots of the greater than 125 songs he wrote for the present, wrote, “I’ve a lot to say about Adam Schlesinger that I’m at an entire loss for phrases. He’s irreplaceable.”
Comic and host Stephen Colbert from CBS’ “The Late Present” and Comedy Central’s “The Colbert Report” labored with Schlesinger on a number of events, together with the Christmas particular and soundtrack that received the songwriter his Grammy. “I’m so saddened to hear of the loss of life of Adam Schlesinger due to Covid-19. From the Dana Carvey present to ‘A Colbert Christmas Particular,’ he was a fantastic (and affected person) and proficient artist with whom it was my good luck to work. Peace.”
Rick Springfield, an elder statesman of all issues energy pop, wrote: “Adam Schlesinger was one proficient man and the world will likely be a much less tuneful place with out him. I wrote just a few songs with him once I was residing in New York and he had an excellent present for melody. Love and therapeutic to his household.”
Governor Phil Murphy of Schlesinger’s dwelling state of New Jersey — the Fountains of Wayne was a gardening emporium close to the late artist’s dwelling) wrote: “From his work with @fountainsofwayn to his award-winning credit in TV, motion pictures, and stage, thousands and thousands of followers caught that radiation vibe Adam Schlesinger was groovin’ on. A tragic, unhappy loss for Jersey’s music scene.”
Actor Jon Bernthal of “Strolling Lifeless” and “Wolf of Wall Road” fame was Schlesinger’s cousin. Although there isn’t a replace but on his social media websites, after information of Schlesinger’s sickness broke on March 31, Nernthal supplied sort phrases and remembrances. “As somewhat boy I’d be mesmerized by his expertise. He confirmed me how cool it was to be an artist.”
Aline Brosh McKenna, a pal of Schlesinger and a co-writer on “Loopy Ex-Girlfriend,” shared an extended and shifting remembrance on twitter, together with a demo of considered one of Schlesinger’s songs.
Writer Stephen King supplied condolences and referred to as Schlesinger, “a effective singer, witty and satiric songwriter. How horrible to lose him at 52 to this virus.” King then referred to as “Hey Julie” from Fountains of Wayne considered one of his favorites. “The Readability. The humor.”
Actor and singer Darren Criss (“Glee,” wrote on Twitter that “For these of you who know my life as a songwriter- Adam Schlesinger’s profession was at all times an enormous supply of inspiration for me. He had a lyrical cheekiness that was solely matched by his knowledgeable understanding of type, and was at all times in a position to fuse the 2 in a extremely enjoyable, accessible method.”
Sadie Dupuis of Speedy Ortiz wrote on Twitter, in tribute to considered one of her favourite songwriters, that “A couple of years in the past i seen adam schlesinger adopted me, i did the uncool transfer of DMing to say i’d been a fan since i used to be a child – from that factor you do, josie soundtrack, fountains of wayne, extra. He messaged again, couldn’t have been extra encouraging + sort. RIP to a songs hero.”
In a later response, Dupris wrote “his songs are actually the explanation i discovered guitar. unbelievable expertise.”
Steve Greenberg, head of the S-Curve Data label that launched a number of Schlesinger-related albums, wrote a collection of tweets. “Adam had a killer intuition for writing nice, hooky pop songs & he may apply that expertise to any scenario the place such songs had been wanted.”
Learn extra tributes beneath:
