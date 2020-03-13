Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Give Coronavirus Update from Australia

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have shared an replace from Australia, the place they each stay in remoted care after testing constructive for coronavirus.

“Rita Wilson and I wish to thank everybody Down Below for taking such excellent care of us,” Hanks wrote on social media. “We’ve COVID-19 and are in isolation so we don’t unfold it to anybody else. There are these for whom it might result in a really critical sickness.”

Hanks disclosed the prognosis the day prior, saying the actors felt “drained, like we had colds, and physique aches.”

On Thursday, each appeared in good spirits in a photograph, including, “We’re taking it one-day-at-a-time,” he wrote. “There are issues we are able to all do to get by way of this by following the recommendation of consultants and taking good care of ourselves and one another, no? Bear in mind, regardless of all the present occasions, there isn’t any crying in baseball. Hanx”