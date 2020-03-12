Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Test Positive for Coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have introduced that they’ve examined optimistic for COVID-19 (coronavirus), the primary celebrities to go public with a prognosis.

Hanks and Wilson, each 63, revealed the information with a press release on Wednesday. The married couple was in Australia for manufacturing of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film, through which Hanks is taking part in Presley’s iconic supervisor Colonel Tom Parker.

Learn the assertion under:

“Howdy, people. Rita and I are down right here in Australia. We felt a bit drained, like we had colds, and a few physique aches. Rita had some chills that got here and went. Slight fevers too. To play issues proper, as is required on this planet proper now, we have been examined for the Coronavirus, and have been discovered to be optimistic.

Properly, now. What to do subsequent? The Medical Officers have protocols that should be adopted. We Hanks’ will probably be examined noticed, and remoted for so long as public well being and security requires. Not way more to it than a one-day-at-a-time method, no?

We’ll preserve the world posted and up to date.

Handle yourselves!”

Hanks and Wilson have been the one identified people on the movie to contract the illness, insiders stated. The movie is presently in pre-production levels, which means cameras have but to roll, and remains to be making preparations to shoot. Testing measures for filmmakers and crew are presently unknown.

Warner Bros., the distributor behind the movie, issued a press release shortly after Hanks and Wilson went public.

“Now we have been made conscious that an organization member from our Elvis characteristic movie, which is presently in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has examined optimistic for COVID-19 (coronavirus),” the assertion reads. “We’re working intently with the suitable Australian well being businesses to determine and call anybody who could have are available in direct contact with the person. The well being and security of our firm members is all the time our high precedence, and we’re taking precautions to guard everybody who works on our productions around the globe. The person who examined optimistic for COVID-19 is presently receiving therapy.”

The information broke simply as President Donald Trump introduced a 30-day suspension on journey from Europe to the US because of the unfold of coronavirus. Earlier on Wednesday, the World Well being Group formally declared COVID-19 a world pandemic.

There have been greater than 115,00zero instances of coronavirus confirmed worldwide, and the illness has killed greater than 4,200 folks.

Deadline Hollywood first broke the information.