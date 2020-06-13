Tom Hanks’ Sci-Fi Dog Movie Has Been Affected By Wonder Woman’s Date Change

Whereas we’ve to attend some time longer to see Bios, we’ll nonetheless get to see Tom Hanks on our screens this 12 months. His World Conflict II-era movie Greyhound, which was initially scheduled to hit theaters in June, will make its debut on Apple TV+ later this summer season. And the beloved actor has been doing what he can to assist the world get again to regular post-COVID-19 — he just lately shared that he and Rita Wilson have been donating their plasma to assist discover a treatment.