Tom Hanks’ Sci-Fi Dog Movie Has Been Affected By Wonder Woman’s Date Change

Tom Hanks was one of many first well-known individuals to contract COVID-19 again in March. His prognosis and subsequent restoration marked a degree at which many individuals began to comprehend how critical and widespread the pandemic was turning into. Now, the virus has not solely affected his well being, it’s additionally having a continued impact on his profession as a result of considered one of his upcoming movies has been pushed again to accommodate Wonder Girl 1984’s new launch date.
The subsequent installment within the Wonder Girl franchise was initially due in theaters on June 4, however Warner Bros. pushed it again to August of this 12 months when it turned clear that COVID-19 wasn’t going wherever. Now, the studio has as soon as once more moved Wonder Girl 1984’s launch date to October 2, 2020 — and that’s seemingly precipitated different studios to shift their launch dates as properly.
Bios, from Common Footage, was initially slated to hit theaters that day however, per THR, it has now been pushed again to April 16, 2021. The sci-fi movie, which additionally stars Caleb Landry Jones, Laura Harrier, Skeet Ulrich and Samara Wiley, tells the story of the final man on Earth, an inventor who builds a robotic to maintain him firm and takes it on a journey. It’s comprehensible why Common Footage would need to delay the discharge of Bios, as Wonder Girl 1984 is more likely to do some large numbers when it lastly hits theaters.
This isn’t the one Tom Hanks movie that’s been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent Hollywood schedule shuffling. He was engaged on Graceland, Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis biopic, in Australia when he contracted the virus, and that movie’s manufacturing was shut down shortly after. It has but to renew filming, although it appears to be like like it could get a inexperienced mild quickly.
Bios isn’t the one movie that has seen a change in launch dates although it was completed filming when the pandemic hit. Dozens of flicks have been delayed, for quite a lot of causes. Large tentpole movies like No Time To Die, Mulan and Black Widow pushed again their early spring launch dates, for apparent causes. That precipitated a domino impact of kinds, as studios like Marvel needed to reconfigure their whole long-term launch schedule as a way to keep on monitor.
Whereas we’ve to attend some time longer to see Bios, we’ll nonetheless get to see Tom Hanks on our screens this 12 months. His World Conflict II-era movie Greyhound, which was initially scheduled to hit theaters in June, will make its debut on Apple TV+ later this summer season. And the beloved actor has been doing what he can to assist the world get again to regular post-COVID-19 — he just lately shared that he and Rita Wilson have been donating their plasma to assist discover a treatment.
