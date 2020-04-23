Tom Hanks sends typewriter to bullied Australian boy named Corona

Tom Hanks has despatched a letter and a Corona brand typewriter to an Australian boy who wrote to him about being bullied over his title, Corona, Australian television networks reported on Thursday.
2 hours in the past
Leisure
