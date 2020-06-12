Tom Hanks War Drama ‘Greyhound’ Set for July 10 Debut on Apple TV Plus – Variety

Tom Hanks’ conflict drama “Greyhound” will make its world debut on July 10, solely on the seven-month-old platform Apple TV Plus.

Thursday’s announcement got here a month after Apple TV Plus purchased worldwide rights from Sony Photos to “Greyhound” following a bidding conflict for the film, which was beforehand set for a Father’s Day theatrical launch.

Sony had initially scheduled “Greyhound” to be theatrically launched within the U.S. on June 12, however the launch was delayed as a result of COVID-19 pandemic. “Greyhound” is about within the early days of World War II as a global convoy of 37 Allied ships, led by Hanks’ Capt. Ernest Krause, crosses the treacherous North Atlantic whereas being hotly pursued by wolf packs of Nazi submarines.

Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan and Elisabeth Shue co-star within the movie together with Hanks. Gary Goetzman produced the movie. “Greyhound” relies on C.S. Forester’s novel “The Good Shepherd.” Aaron Schneider is directing from Hanks’ script.

“Greyhound” joins a rising record of flicks that had been initially slated for theatrical launch, however then opted for a digital debut after the coronavirus pandemic resulted in most U.S. film theaters remaining closed till July on the earliest. That record contains “Scoob,” “Trolls World Tour,” “The King of Staten Island,” “The Lovebirds,” “Artemis Fowl,” “My Spy” and “Unhealthy Journey.”

“Greyhound” marks the second partnership with Hanks’ Playtone and Apple, following a straight-to-series order for the upcoming drama sequence “Masters of the Air,” govt produced by Steven Spielberg, Hanks and Goetzman.