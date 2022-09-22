Tom Hardy secretly enters a martial arts tournament… and wins it, with pictures to prove it

The star of Mad Max: Fury Road, Tom Hardy secretly entered a martial arts tournament… and won it.

According to The Guardian, the British actor, 45, has signed up for the 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championships, a competition held by Ultimate Martial Arts Championships at Oakgrove School in Milton Keynes.

“Everyone recognized him, but he was very humble and was happy to take time for people to take pictures with him.“said a spokesman for the event. “It was a real pleasure to have him compete in our event.“.

Hardy was seen at the event wearing a blue gi while winning all his matcheseventually winning the event.

His certificate was awarded to “Edward Hardy”, his real name.

Of course, it is not the first time that the actor, also known for the role of Bane in The Dark Knight: The Legend Rises, appears in a Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition. In August, the actor, who is a blue belt, participated in the REORG Jiu-Jitsu Open Championships in Wolverhampton.

He also won that event.

Tom Hardy secretly enters a BJJ tournament and wins the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship in the UK (2022) pic.twitter.com/EQlPP47qJZ — Fight Pics That Go Hard (@fightpicsgohard) September 21, 2022

“I was shocked“said one of his opponents, Danny Appleby on Teeside Live. “[Hardy] He told me: ‘Forget it’s me and do what you would normally do’“Appleby said that Hardy is.”a really strong guy… you wouldn’t think so with him being a celebrity“.

“I’ve played about six tournaments and I’ve been on the podium in all of themhe added.But he’s probably the toughest competitor I’ve ever had; he certainly lived up to his Bane character, that’s for sure“.

Hardy has become known for his tough on-screen personas, appearing in Mad Max: Fury Road, Venom, and Peaky Blinders, among others.

But in a role that is now close to home, Hardy played the role of MMA fighter Tommy Riordan Conlon in the 2011 film Warrior.

“I came back a different man from when I left Warrior“he told IGN at the time.”The stunt team was amazing, and all the fighters that came, all the other actors. It was a potentially testosterone-laden environment that turned out not to be that bad at all. What I thought was going to be very intimidating turned out to be an incredible passage of rites. But it was very smooth, very encouraging“.

