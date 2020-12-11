Tom Holkenborg, aka Junkie XL, Scoring Spy Thriller ‘The 355’

Composer Tom Holkenborg (“Mad Max: Fury Street”), often known as Junkie XL, is scoring the upcoming Common spy thriller “The 355,” Selection has realized.

Directed by Simon Kinberg (“Darkish Phoenix”), the movie encompasses a powerhouse forged of ladies together with Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Penelope Cruz, Diane Kruger and Bingbing Fan. This marks Holkenborg’s first time working with Kinberg; Chastain can also be one of many producers. The movie is at present slated for a Jan. 15 launch.

Says the composer, “Jessica Chastain is a power. I’ve admired her work ever since seeing ‘Zero Darkish Thirty.’ ‘The 355′ has been a extremely enjoyable film to work on, a real thriller with an unimaginable forged of characters to attain.”

Holkenborg calls it “a high-octane movie, with actually genuine motion on display screen. My job was to create a rating that allowed these wonderful actors to shine. I’m very grateful for the chance to work with Simon Kinberg and Jessica’s Freckle Movies, and I can’t watch for followers to get the prospect to observe this.”

The music is anticipated to replicate the worldwide nature of the story, as the ladies come from the U.S., England, Germany, Columbia and an unnamed Far Jap locale.

“The 355” follows Holkenborg’s different motion pictures with sturdy feminine leads together with “Tomb Raider,” “Alita: Battle Angel,” “Terminator: Darkish Destiny” and “Mad Max: Fury Street.” His different movies embody “Deadpool,” “Batman v Superman: Daybreak of Justice” and the current “Sonic the Hedgehog” and “Scoob!”

Holkenborg is at present ending work on “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” an expanded model of the 2017 movie slated for launch by way of HBO Max subsequent 12 months. He’s additionally scheduled to reunite along with his “Mad Max: Fury Street” director George Miller on “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” now taking pictures in Australia.