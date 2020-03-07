Tom Holland Admits He’s Stolen Big Props From The Spider-Man Sets, Including Tony Stark’s Glasses

Good considering, Tom! In that case lots of these glasses are being made, it’s simple sufficient to fake such as you broke a pair and simply ask for one more pair to put on on set, after which you may show that first pair proudly in your house. Sadly, these glasses are usually not able to accessing a worldwide satellite tv for pc community or controlling an arsenal of missiles and drones like the true E.D.I.T.H. glasses, however they will nonetheless relaxation proudly on that mantelpiece and generate dialog if Tom Holland has visitors over.