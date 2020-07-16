Tom Holland Drops Uncharted Set Photo As The Movie Prepares For Filming

The Uncharted film was first introduced means again in 2008, only a 12 months after the primary online game within the collection, Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, was launched. Within the years since, filmmakers like David O. Russell, Seth Gordon and Shawn Levy have all come and gone from the venture, in addition to rotated via a wide range of writers. Mark Wahlberg was additionally as soon as hooked up to play Nathan Drake, and whereas he ultimately exited that function, he’s set to seem within the film’s present incarnation as Nathan Drake’s mentor, Sully.